Salvation Army donations needed to reach annual fundraising goal

With eight days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Muskogee finds itself falling behind the red kettle goal for 2020. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Muskogee.
“The 2020 bell-ringing season has brought unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capt. Charles Smith of The Salvation Army. “Fewer people shopping in person at stores has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2020 kettle goal of $70,000. We have currently raised $50,052.09 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn.”
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps!” Smith said. “These contributions stay right here in Muskogee and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”
If not out and about this year, The Salvation Army is offering a simple way to donate by going to www.RescueChristmas.org without ever leaving your home. Now more than ever, it is safer and simpler to donate in order to support The Salvation Army and help the most vulnerable in the community. As always, funds collected at www.RescueChristmas.org support programs and services in your local community.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. It’s not too late and is easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree, or any other Salvation Army program, call (918) 682-3384 or visit us at 700 Independence St.
