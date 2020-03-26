The Muskogee Salvation Army is taking the canteen out and roving the community passing out “Sacks of Love” for those that are in need of a hot meal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was much appreciation among those who were served. Many who were served said it was a blessing to the people because there were some already feeling the effects of this worldwide pandemic.
As the canteen went to its predetermined locations, the canteen workers were not seeing anyone out and about. It was deserted. They began to rove around with the canteen honking their horn and knocking on doors to see if there were any food needs that they could fulfill.
One woman served asked the canteen workers, Chris Reeder and Clay Smith, if they could you go to another family’s house because they are in need. They were struggling to get food. When the canteen workers went to the house, there were two or three homeless people that were being housed along with the family at the house. She had taken some people in her home due to the pandemic so that they were not out around town to help lessen the exposure of the virus. She was needing extra food to help feed these people and her family. They expressed relief that “The Salvation Army was doing its thing.”
At another location in the community, a little boy was served. He opened up his lunch sack said, “Let’s go! Let’s go!” (interpretation: This is awesome!) and he started to do a little dance. He motioned his friends to come over and be served. This was something great and exciting for him and his friends. They had been cooped up in their houses, and this brought a bright spot to their day. (Of course, always maintaining the 6 feet of distance so that everyone was kept safe from any exposure.)
People in the neighborhoods were excited to hear that they would see the canteen crew the next day.
The canteen pulled in to an area with low-income apartments. A woman from the apartments ventured out and saw what The Salvation Army was doing. She began to call all throughout the neighborhood telling her neighbors what was happening. This drew more people out of their apartments for a moment to receive a “Sack of Love” and a kind word of encouragement from The Salvation Army.
The woman from the apartments called another neighborhood and directed the canteen workers to another area of need. This brought a lot of excitement to the neighborhoods when neighbors began conversing throughout the apartment complex by hollering out at each other. Normally, this neighborhood is bustling with people. A sense of community togetherness was brought to an otherwise quiet, desolate area.
