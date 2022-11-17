"Yvette, we're going shopping," Salvation Army bookkeeper Shay Reeder exclaimed upon hearing of a $1,750 check for The Salvation Army's food pantry on Thursday.
The check, presented by Larry Hoffman of Muskogee Rotary Club, helped Muskogee Salvation Army begin its 2022 Red Kettle campaign. Board members and supporters gathered by a giant Red Kettle in front of Muskogee Civic Center on Thursday to celebrate the donations.
This year's goal is $75,000, which will help Muskogee's year-round efforts to provide food, clothing and other assistance to area people in need.
Muskogee Commander, Major Art Fultz, praised the sunny weather, saying, "It's a beautiful day for ringing bells."
"Ringers are out at area merchants today. If you stop by and make their day and drop something in their kettle. We'll be doing so until Dec. 24th," he said. "It is traditional at this time of year we are the beneficiary of nonperishable food, and we want to encourage canned food drives to keep the pantry stocked."
Hoffman said he and his wife have made monthly Salvation Army donations for the past 20 years. He said he also has encouraged Muskogee Rotary to support such local charities as The Salvation Army, Gospel Rescue Mission and Ark of Faith.
Reeder said she welcomed Hoffman's donation and wanted to let coworker Yvette Thornton know.
"When we talked to Larry day before yesterday, he said he was making that donation towards our the food pantry," Reeder said. "He had given us a huge donation and he gave us another one, and now we're going shopping."
Salvation Army Board Chairman Jeff Andrews said he is confident Muskogee Salvation Army will reach this year's goal.
"I'm sure we will do what we've done in the past," he said.
Andrews said the Christmas season reminds him of tradition.
"We all think about what we're going to do for Thanksgiving, what we're going to do for Christmas with our family, and the reality is, half the stuff has already been planned because we're going to do the same thing we've done for the 20 years prior," he said, recalling a family tradition of eating pinwheels, or doughnut-shaped pizzas.
"It was a tradition we would go and eat the pinwheel hot, then go to church for a children's program, then come back and eat cold pinwheel. and it will never ever leave our tradition, even though Mom is probably tired of making it," he said.
Andrews said Muskogee Salvation Army has been in Muskogee for 105 years and remains a tradition.
"And it should be everybody's tradition," he said.
Another tradition is the annual Swon Brothers concert benefiting Salvation Army. This year's concert will be Dec. 16 at Muskogee Civic Center.
Bell Ringer locations
• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.
• Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road.
• Cash Saver, 3115 W. Okmulgee Ave.
• Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• Walmart, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah.
Public Angel Tree locations
• Lotus Gold, 3143 Azalea Park Drive.
• Salvation Army Family Store, 2328 Shawnee Bypass.
• Red Lobster, 225 W. Shawnee Bypass.
• Orscheln Farm and Home, 6 E. Shawnee Bypass.
• American Bank of Oklahoma, 3300 W. Broadway and 2401 Chandler Road.
• James Hodge Ford, 1200 N. Main St.
• James Hodge Hyundai, 1330 N. Main St.
• James Hodge Toyota, 2134 W. Shawnee Bypass.
• Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass.
