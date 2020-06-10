Salvation Army heads promoted to captains

With great titles come great responsibilities, says newly minted Salvation Army Captain Teri Smith.
"It comes with a heavier mantle, a heavier responsibility to ensure that we are helping the least, the lost, and those who are in need," Smith said.
Five years into their tenure as officers in the Salvation Army, Teri and Charles Smith have been promoted from lieutenants to captains. The pair run the Salvation Army's Muskogee branch from a small church on Independence Avenue, where they work to serve both physical and spiritual needs, Teri said.
"Being a captain doesn’t change our responsibilities; we are to promote the Gospel, preach the word to others and share the love of Jesus Christ with others," Teri said. "We do everything we can to help those who are unable to speak for themselves or aren’t heard, so we do all that we can to speak up for the homeless and those who are hungry and those who aren’t being treated fairly."
Charles said it was an honor to receive the title of captain — and an opportunity to grow.
"Being a captain to me is just another step for myself — we still have a lot to learn about the Salvation Army, about our mission, and how to help Muskogee and helping in general," Smith said. "It’s a time to be stretched as a person and to grow up — not just in terms of maturity, but emotionally, and maybe even physically. It means a chance to grow up and learn and become a better person and to embrace my calling and find out how I can live it out to the fullest."
The road to captain began as lieutenants in El Dorado, Arkansas, where the couple were stationed for three years before being called to Muskogee, Charles said.
"We were in Fort Smith, the officers there asked there if we thought about becoming officers, and we talked with them about what that process looked like," Charles said. "The training school for the south is in Atlanta, Georgia. That is a two-year school. After you graduate, they appoint you for where you might be a good fit. The first three years we were in El Dorado, Arkansas. After those first three years, they decided to move us to Muskogee. And that was a blessing, we love Muskogee."
During their first five years, the pair were evaluated annually, Charles said.
"The first five years, they do these yearly evaluations, and they see where you’re at physically, spiritually, emotionally. They take all those things into account," Smith said. "If you meet these things they’re asking of you, you get promoted to captain, and it’s two stars, and then for the next 10 years, you’re a captain."
The next step is the rank of major, Teri said.
"At 15 years, we become majors, and that mantle gets heavier, because at that point you’re looked to for wisdom, and as having some experience, while still having to learn," she said.
Teri considers the couple's work "an honor," she said.
"We're here to help people with physical needs first as we show Jesus Christ to them," Teri said. "It is a privilege and an honor to be able to work for the Lord in this capacity for the Salvation Army."
