Salvation Army kicks off holiday programs Thursday

Jingling bells already can be heard by a few Red Kettles scattered across Muskogee.
The Salvation Army is ready to begin its annual Bell Ringing and Angel Tree campaign.
Muskogee Salvation Army will announce this year's goal at its campaign kickoff noon Thursday outside Muskogee Civic Center.
Interim commander Major Art Fultz said he expects a 20-foot trailer to bring a giant kettle from the Salvation Army in Tulsa.
"It will be nice if we can fill that up," he said. "We will introduce the campaign leadership and there will be some offices, churches and civic groups that wish to make their donations and place them in the kettle."
The Salvation Army uses the funds to help provide clothing, food and utility assistance throughout the year.
Fultz said Red Kettles have already appeared in local locations, including Lowe's the Chandler Road Homeland.
"But we'll be out of the gate in full on Thursday," he said, adding that Muskogee Salvation Army seeks about a dozen more bell ringers.
"There are civic groups and individuals who have made it part of their Christmas tradition to ring the bell for the Salvation Army," Fultz said. "They are asked to call our office if they want to sign up. The locations are being assigned quickly."
People interested may call (918) 218-3337, then give the times they can be available and preferred locations.
"We do have paid bell ringers, in the interest of keeping our kettles staffed when people are working during the day," he said. "Volunteers typically ring after hours on work days or on weekends."
Fultz said ringing bells can be fun "especially if you've got a friend or family member who can come with you. It breaks up the time."
One bell ringer brings her labradoodle along, he said. "He's there at the kettle while she rings the bell, and the shoppers seem to really like that."
Thursday also will kick off the Angel Tree campaign, in which people buy clothing and gifts for children, seniors and veterans in need. Their needs are listed on paper Christmas tree ornaments.
"We invite shoppers as they can to take one or more tags," he said. "We have taken 150 applications and, I believe that represents some 750 children."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Salvation Army Bell Ringing and Angel Tree kick-off.
WHEN: Noon Thursday.
WHERE: In front of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
You can help
• To volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer, call (918) 218-3337.
