Salvation Army needs help to help others

Each stop Lt. Charles Smith of The Salvation Army and his son made Thursday as they dropped off food for the needy broke his heart.
"I was just on Court Street with a family that has five kids. The dad's working, but the kids are out of school because of the coronavirus," Smith said. "You see it on (the mother's) face that she was kind of stressed. They're struggling."
And the Salvation Army is struggling, too.
The pandemic that has gripped the nation also is affecting The Salvation Army in Muskogee. They need money, food and volunteers to be able to help those in need.
"We've sprung into action because of the virus," Lt. Teri Smith said. "We're doing our normal services, but because of the virus, we're doing additional things such as going out in the community and providing hot meals. We're normally not a hot meal place. People are losing their jobs, and I understand a lot of people are limited in their ability to get out."
The Salvation Army also has suspended operations of the Family Store in Shawnee Crossing and suspended donation pickup services "until further notice," according to a release. Starting Monday, service to the public at the office at 700 Independence Ave., will also stop, and a drive-thru will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"We are in great need of financial donations," Smith said. "We can't feed hot meals, can't do emergency food pantry items without that money. We're close to being at the end of our resources of items we already have in our pantry and items we can serve through our canteen."
Vicky Spradling, chairperson of the Salvation Army Community Relationship Committee, said the situation with the coronavirus is unique.
"We always try to help in any kind of disaster, but like the rest of the country, this is something we haven't faced before," she said. "We want to help the people in need."
One of those volunteers helping Thursday was Capt. Dodie Swartz of Wagoner. She and her husband Ric were sorting and packing paper bags for food to be delivered or handed out.
"This is a way to give back to the community," she said. "We've always wanted to help, and the Lord calls us to do that. We're going to be where people need food because of the virus as long as we can."
You can help
WHAT: Salvation Army is in need of money, food, and volunteers.
WHAT: Donated goods accepted are non-perishable items, hygiene items, baby food and other baby hygiene items, cleaning and sanitizing items ONLY. Any other items, contact the Administrative Office to see if those items are needed.
WHERE: Drop-off center is the adminstrative office, 700 Independence Ave.; Mail donations to P.O. Box AA, Muskogee, 74403.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-3384.
