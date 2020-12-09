Salvation Army needs help to ‘Rescue Christmas’

Although The Salvation Army began its annual holiday fundraising campaign early throughout the country in order to Rescue Christmas, traditional donations are down. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high. Now, with Christmas fast approaching and the end of the red kettle campaign in sight, The Salvation Army is asking the community to make an extra effort to support the organization in a safe manner and help Rescue Christmas for those in need.
Based on the increase in services already provided during 2020 in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people this Christmas. This includes putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree.
In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, The Salvation Army is facing a challenge many retailers are facing. There are fewer persons shopping in the stores and taking all their shopping online, therefore they are not passing the iconic red kettle to drop in their change. Due to these circumstances, The Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles, which would limit its capability to provide services for the most vulnerable.
This year, The Salvation Army is offering a simple way to donate by going to www.RescueChristmas.org without ever leaving your home. Now more than ever, it is safer and simpler to donate in order to support The Salvation Army and help the most vulnerable in the community. As always, funds collected at www.RescueChristmas.org support programs and services in your local community.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please call (918) 682-3384 or visit The Salvation Army at 700 Independence Ave.
