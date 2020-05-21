Salvation Army of Muskogee receives $10,000 Union Pacific grant

Union Pacific has given The Salvation Army a $10,000 Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Program grant which will support the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. These efforts include canteen meal delivery to low-income neighborhoods, emergency food box delivery to shut-ins, a drive-thru food pantry for much-needed food resources and other necessities.
“The Salvation Army of Muskogee is extremely thrilled to have the support of Union Pacific Railroad through this grant. The grant will help us provide sustenance to our community through our food pantry and help those that are struggling financially with rent and utilities,” said Lt. Teri Smith, Muskogee Salvation Army. “During this unprecedented time in history, the need for our services have nearly tripled in the community. By partnering with local businesses such as Union Pacific Railroad, we are better able to assist those that are in desperate need of help providing for their families.”
Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small and medium size grants that align with the railroad’s priority causes in areas of safety, workforce development and community spaces.
“We understand every community has its own unique needs,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president of Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer, and Union Pacific Foundation president. “This funding will go directly to those hardest impacted, providing the assistance they need to survive and recover from the outbreak.”
For over 150 years, The Salvation Army’s mission has been to meet the needs of those who are hurting in our local communities. Today, that mission remains just as relevant as it did in 1865. The Salvation Army helps those in need in a variety of ways, including but not limited to emergency assistance, food pantry, senior programs, family stores, Christmas assistance and more. Since March 16, the Muskogee Salvation Army has served 8,147 meals, 27,744 snacks, conducted 1,012 client interviews, provided 241 food boxes, and assisted 7,726 individuals affected by COVID-19.
