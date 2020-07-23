Muskogee's Salvation Army Family Store is presenting a Christmas in July event on Friday and Saturday to help recuperate some of the losses while they were closed during the pandemic. The store will be decorated in a Christmas theme and have different sales during the event in addition to their tag sale.
The Salvation Army is feeling the impact of closing for five weeks during the pandemic. The Salvation Army Family Store has reopened, but the store lost an estimated $30,000 based on this year's and last year's sales projections.
The Salvation Army relies solely on donations, and losing $30,000 hurt them financially.
“As a nonprofit, we’re trying to help people in our community whether it’s utility assistance, rental assistance, any of those kinds of ways to help people out," Capt. Charles Smith said. "When we run out of funds and we can’t help people, then I don’t know how else to put this, but it doesn't look right because we’re here to help people. If we don’t have the funds to help them, who is going to do it? Not many other places do the things that we do, so we’re just trying to help people the best we can with what we have.”
Some families around Muskogee use the services from the Salvation Army to get by. Some of these services include giving clothing, food, household items away on a case by case basis in addition to utility and rental assistance Smith mentioned.
Mikaela Miller, 25, of Fort Gibson, said she's seen how the Salvation Army helps others.
"I do know a few people who utilized that through the pandemic when they were out of their jobs," Miller said. "They have three kids, and it helped them by using the extra money they got from not having to pay that bill to get food for their kids and for their family because they were very nervous when all of this started happening."
Miller said she has been donating to and shopping at the Family Store for seven years. She shops for family friends who need things from the store, such as clothing.
The Christmas Kettles and ringers also will be present at the event. The ringers will accept monetary donations at the Family Store.
Items with red tags will be 50% off, while yellow tagged items will be 75% off.
“When you check out you’re going to pick a candy cane and get either 15 or 25% off your entire purchase at the time of check out," said Raylene Katowich, store manager.
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Salvation Army Christmas in July event.
WHERE: Salvation Army Family Store, 2328 E. Shawnee Bypass.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
