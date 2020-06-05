Salvation Army to celebrate National Donut Day

Today the Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day, a day first established by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938.
To celebrate the day, The Salvation Army Muskogee of the A/OK Division will be delivering doughnuts donated by Chandler Road Donuts.
Held annually on the first Friday in June, National Donut Day is a sweet time to celebrate America’s heroes. Today, The Salvation Army will thank the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by delivering doughnuts and hope.
This tradition dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, fried confectionary, clothes and supplies to troops. For more than a century, the organization has continued to provide snacks, hydration, and comfort to the first responders and frontline workers.
