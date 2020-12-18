The countdown to Christmas is on, and with just eight days left to ring the Red Kettle bell, The Salvation Army in Muskogee is hosting a drive-thru Kettle event to help Rescue Christmas. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Captains Charles and Teri Smith will spend the day at Dogwood Creek Assisted Living, 3230 E. Shawnee Bypass, to raise money for their local programs.
The community is encouraged to come out to meet the area Salvation Army officers and give what they can. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser and raises essential funds to operate programs that make a difference in the lives of people year-round in Muskogee.
“These contributions stay right here in our community. Your gift will allow us to serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come,” said Capt. Charles Smith of The Salvation Army Muskogee.
If you cannot make it to the in-person drive-thru event, you can still contribute by donating to Muskogee’s virtual kettle at https://bit.ly/MuskogeeVirtualKettle.
