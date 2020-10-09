Families seeking help through Salvation Army's Angel Tree must make appointments by phone Monday or Tuesday.
People should call (918) 682-3384 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, said Capt. Teri Smith, commanding officer for Salvation Army of Muskogee.
Smith said they must call during these times to make an appointment for their Angel Tree application.
"This year, because of COVID, we're doing everything via phone, for the application process," she said. "They need to call to make an appointment for their application. They get an appointment time, they'll receive that appointment time for another time throughout the month of October."
If there is no answer, hang up and try again, she said. Do not leave a message. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis.
The applications also will be processed through the phone, Smith said.
"Last year, they just came during specific days, and they didn't need an appointment," she said.
The Salvation Army seeks to get 150 children signed up for Angel Tree this year, which is slightly lower than previous years.
"We are concerned about donations," Smith said. "We may increase as donations increase, we don't want to commit to helping people if we don't have the means to help them."
This year's Angel Tree campaign for Muskogee will begin Nov. 2.
The Angel Tree program involves people "adopting" a child or youth in need, then buying that person clothes and requested toys or other items for Christmas.
