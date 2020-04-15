In response to the rising levels of anxiety, uncertainty and fear resulting from this unprecedented pandemic, The Salvation Army has launched its first nationwide hotline to provide emotional and spiritual care to anyone impacted by this crisis. If you’re looking for spiritual guidance or local services, or if you just need someone to talk with, Salvation Army officers who are pastors and emotional-care personnel are there to listen.
The phone number is 1-844-458-HOPE (4673). Staff are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST and will answer calls made from anywhere in the U.S. Counselors speak English and Spanish, and callers are encouraged to leave a message if they call after hours.
As the nation’s largest social services organization with a presence in almost every ZIP code in America, The Salvation Army of Muskogee has expanded its efforts to meet the overwhelming need caused by COVID-19. Uniquely positioned to assist those vulnerable in Oklahoma communities, the Army’s current response is focused on:
• Hot meals to the public through the Mobile Canteen Feeding Unit.
• Drive-thru Emergency Food Box Distribution.
• Rental Assistance.
• Utility Assistance.
• Hygiene, Baby Items and feminine products.
Though The Salvation Army of Muskogee is committed to meeting need wherever it exists, COVID-19 will greatly increase the number of service requests received for months – if not years – to come. As a result, ongoing public support will be critical in ensuring no one is turned away or overlooked.
People can join the fight for good and support their local Salvation Army and community by visiting salvationarmyusa.org/COVID19.
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find your local Salvation Army service center.
From March 10 to April 11, the Salvation Army of Muskogee helped Muskogee citizens in the following ways:
• Meals served, 2,743
• Drinks served, 2,726
• Snacks served, 10, 504
• Bibles/Tracts/Devotionals served, 750
• Hygiene kits, 27
• Groceries, 100 (Delivered 15)
• Infant Supplies, 42
• Total persons served, 2,883
• Total hours, 408 ½ hours
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.