For Nathan Pierce Jr., the only uncertainty about his job in the City of Muskogee Solid Waste Department is the uncertainty.
As he goes from house to house to collect and empty trash, the coronavirus pandemic remains foremost on his mind.
"You never know who's at home quarantining or not," Pierce said. "There are so many cans out here that we don't who we're picking up. That's why we wear gloves."
And in some cases, workers also are wearing masks. It's how the Sanitation Department is staying safe.
"We're following the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and the governor," said Greg Riley, the city's public works director. "It's an essential service. I don't see it being shut down. We're also doing social distancing with the guys on the truck."
On this particular day, Pierce and Jeff Thomas rode on the back of their truck, hopped off, rolled the carts to the back of the truck and back onto the curb after emptying them. Meanwhile, Alberto Riera drove. Riera wore a mask, while the other two workers did not.
Still, the workers are glad the precautions are being taken.
"They're doing the right thing and what they can do," Thomas said. "We've always worn gloves."
Pierce agrees.
"We've got to be more careful than we normally would because of the virus," he said. "We don't want anybody to catch it in our department. If one of us catches it, all of us would have to be tested. We'd rather be safe."
Homeowner Betty Cabrera sat on her front porch on Mulberry Street while workers emptied her trash. She was glad to see them protected.
"(Collecting trash) is a have-to thing," she said. "It's good they're protected, because everybody's hands are on it. Every time they compact it, it's released in the air. It's kind of scary."
Pierce estimates they stop at "400 to 500 houses" per day to collect the trash.
"Sometimes, a house may have two or three cans," he said.
That, the workers said, doesn't include the handicap carts. Those are kept close the house, and the worker rolls the cart to be emptied and rolls it back to the house.
Even though he was unmasked on this day, Thomas, who also works for the city's environmental control office, was not worried.
"Like (Pierce) was saying, you don't know who has it or who doesn't," he said. "Either way, you're talking about a 50-50 chance of getting it. That's why we're out here doing what we're doing."
Riley said the city will have its free dump days on May 28-30.
"Those are replacing the ones we canceled in April," he said. "There's been a whole lot more trash to pick up. We're probably picking up a third more than we usually pick up because people are at home."
