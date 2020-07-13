Saturday shooting victim dies

Kyran Lee Taylor became the third homicide in Muskogee this year when he died from gunshot wounds he suffered on Saturday.
Taylor, 23 of Muskogee, died at approximately 1 a.m. Monday at a Tulsa hospital.
Michelle Robinson, Taylor's cousin, said that while her cousin had made some mistakes, he was trying to put his life back together.
"Like a lot of people, he made mistakes in his life," she said. "I think any person probably over the age of 15 that can't say they've made some mistakes in life and they'd like to improve and be a better person isn't being honest. The reality is he made plenty of mistakes and he learned from them."
Taylor was charged in December with shooting with intent to kill, first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, destroying evidence, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The preliminary hearing was set for April 15 then moved to May 13 and July 30 because of COVID-19.
In January, he was charged with possessing a firearm after former felony conviction, knowingly concealing stolen property, driving with suspended license, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and threatening to perform an act of violence. The hearing had been moved three times and was set for status check on Aug. 10.
In 2017, Taylor pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree burglary. He had received two five-year deferred sentences. There was a revocation hearing scheduled for July 30 the same time as his preliminary hearing for the December charges.
Robinson also said that while he had his problems, he was still a caring individual.
"He looked after his sisters," Robinson said. "He looked after his children and his grandparents. He was a caring kid that unfortunately, when I look at society and what's become of Muskogee, there are many hopeless there.
"He helped a lot of people and helped a lot of kids. Some of the people commenting on his Facebook page saw him as a big brother."
Robinson said that his family and friends are devastated and trying to remember Taylor, who went by Maf Onedeep Sourie on his Facebook page.
"He, like most of us, had a multi-faceted life," Robinson said. "A lot of kids in this generation do not use their name on their Facebook page. They make up all kinds of things. I do not know where he got that name from."
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge is waiting on the police investigation to wrap up. Loge said there is no suspect in custody.
