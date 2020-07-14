Saturday storm leads to Monday cleanup

Homeowners and a business owner are working on recovery from Saturday night storms.
Lightning struck a power line by a home owned by Ian and Bree Burton, southwest of the city Saturday night, said Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith. The two were vacationing in Texas at the time of the fire, a family member said.
Mountain View Fire Chief Don Dailey said firefighters received the call at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and spent nearly six hours on the scene.
Bree Burton said she and her husband had lived there for about 10 months.
"We are planning on living with family until we figure something more permanent out," she said. "Lots of people have been gracious enough to give us clothes, prayers and to also donate to our GoFundMe account."
Dailey said several area volunteer fire departments responded, he said.
"We had Mountain View, Brushy Mountain, Taft, Wainwright and Oktaha, all there fighting the fire," he said. "It was pretty intense for a while. They had a metal roof on the house, so we couldn't really do anything with the metal roof with the lightning. We couldn't put any firefighters on the roof, it had holes in it. It was lightning real strong at the time. A lot of times that heat will stay under that metal roof, and just keeps rolling the heat back under there. We had a hard time trying to attack the fire."
The house was not structurally sound enough for firefighters to enter the house.
Burton said she wants to warn people about metal roofs.
Ian Burton's mother, Wendy Burton, recalled what she saw when she arrived.
"It was pouring down rain," she said. "And somebody saw the lightning hit the house. The electric line was down in the yard while they were putting out the fire. A couple of firefighters helped get the pigs and the goats out. It was such a chore."
The couple's two kittens, Stache and Chief, likely perished in the fire, Burton said.
She said she is keeping the couple's two pot-bellied pigs and one of their dogs at her house. A neighbor took in Ian and Bree Burton's goats overnight and a Fur Babies volunteer is caring for them.
The storm also destroyed the roof at Natural Healing Massage and Spa, 214 East Side Blvd.
"It was just a direct hit, for some strange reason," said spa owner Amy Kenik.
"When you stand in the back of the building and look at the air conditioner, it's really leaning," she said. "When you walk down the side of the building, the flashing on the side of the roof that's supposed to cover the roof and the roof, that is all torn up and wrapped around and ripped. There's chunks of wafer board in the parking lot. There are parts, when you walk into the office you can see daylight."
Kenik posted on Facebook that she plans to buy a portable cabin and operate the business near her home.
"It will be a long process to complete a build out, but I will work around it," she said. "It will take a couple of weeks to have the building delivered."
Muskogee Emergency Management Director Tyler Evans said he is not aware of any more structure damage in the city. Water had come through the front doors at Muskogee City Hall.
Smith said there were reports of tree damage throughout the county and some structural damage in Fort Gibson.
Fort Gibson Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said a liquor store in the town had roof damage. There was no other significant damage, except to some power lines.
At 4 p.m. Monday, OG&E reported that power had been restored to 94 percent of the customers across Oklahoma who had lost power Saturday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.