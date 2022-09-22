SBA Native Lending Initiative listening session to discuss access to capital for entrepreneurs

Oklahoma City – Officials from SBA will be in Oklahoma to listen to Native American lenders, tribal leaders, and local entrepreneurs about access to capital for entrepreneurs September 23rd.
Jackson Brossy, Assistant Administrator for SBA’s Office of Native American Affairs, will discuss SBA’s Native Lending Initiative and lead the discussion. The listening session will provide information that will be used to shape potential updates to SBA programs.
It will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center, 4001 NW 39th Expressway, Oklahoma City OK 73112. It will also be available virtually to provide maximum access to interested parties.
All participants (both in-person and virtual) should register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/419698207637. For more information, please contact Cindi Carter, 405-609-8018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.