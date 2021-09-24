So you think you can outrun a man on his 50th birthday.
Gospel Rescue Mission will pose that challenge Saturday at its ninth annual Hometown Hope Run. The event will begin with registration at 7 a.m. and running at 8 a.m. Saturday at the mission.
GRM Executive Director Rich Schaus will turn 50 that day, GRM Development Director Nycky Miller said.
"And he has a special challenge for all the young ones out there that if they can outrun his time, they get a special edition medal made just for this event," Miller said. "It's called the 50-Year-Old Dash. We want to see who can beat Rich."
Be warned, Miller said. "He runs a pretty fast time."
"Each year he does something crazy with our runs," she said. "Last year, he walked 50 miles in a 24-hour period. The year before that, he ran the 5K with a refrigerator strapped to his back. So, he's always got some fun little something up his sleeve."
Miller said Schaus seeks to beat anyone in the 25 or older category.
Schaus said he feels confident going against younger runners. He said he maintains a regular running routine.
"I run usually a half mile to a mile every morning, then in the afternoon, I get on a treadmill and I run as hard as I can for about three miles," he said.
Schaus said an anonymous donor has offered to match any money raised in September, up to $36,000.
The run also helps raise awareness of what the mission does, Schaus said.
"We have the opportunity to help people who are down on their luck," Schaus said. "That's the whole premise is to get them back on their feet. When they come to see what we are doing here, this is actually helping people change their lives."
Miller said about 100 runners participate each year. She said the run usually nets $7,000 to $8,000.
"This year we're about $4,000 off," she said.
Three medals will be given out for each age division, Miller said.
"There's an age division for any year, even the little ones," she said.
If you go
WHAT: Hometown Hope Run.
WHEN: Registration, 7 a.m.; run, 8 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St.
ENTRY: 5-kilometer run and bicycle ride, $30; one-mile fun run, $25; T-shirt, $12. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Muskogee/hometownhoperun
