Schaus to Jump for Justice

Gospel Rescue Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus will be jumping from an airplane at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport to bring awareness to those forced to jump without a parachute as they leave our nation’s prison systems. Victor Lezama with The Barracks and Paul Tucker with Divers United for Veterans for assisted putting on this event.
As people are released from incarceration, they leave with only the clothes on their back, no identification, no job, no way to get a job without proper IDs, no vehicle, and no home. Gospel Rescue Mission aids these individuals by not only providing food, clothing, and shelter, but also by offering a felon reintegration program, helping them get their identification, and connecting them with employers willing to look past felony convictions.
To provide these resources, it costs $13.92 for a night of shelter including all meals, $20 for an Oklahoma birth certificate, $27.50 for a state-issued identification card, and $12 for the book used in the Getting Ahead While Getting Out course taught at GRM. If you would like to donate to Gospel Rescue Mission to help provide these services or learn more about Gospel Rescue Mission’s programs, visitgrmmuskogee.org.
