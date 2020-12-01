Schaus to skydive to raise awareness about inmates released without 'parachutes'

Former felons released from prison often are not prepared to face life, said Gospel Rescue Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus.
"We had one lady who got released after dark, and she got released wearing what she wore when she got arrested, which was a black sweatsuit," he said. "She walked home from Wagoner to Muskogee in a black sweatsuit. She wasn't prepared to leave."
Schaus will jump from an airplane at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport to let people know about needs ex-inmates face when they are released from custody.
He said he seeks to raise awareness "to those forced to jump without a parachute as they leave our nation's prison systems."
"As people are released from incarceration, they leave with only the clothes on their back, no identification, no job, no way to get a job without proper IDs, no vehicle, and no home," Schaus said.
Many of the mission's guests were recently released from prison, Schaus said.
"Before they were released, there was no preparation, nothing to help them come back into society," he said.
He recalled one person was given a debit card upon being released after serving 30 years in jail.
"The world changes a lot in 30 years," Schaus said. "He wasn't prepared for any of the world's changes."
Schaus said he won a free skydive after participating in a social media contest sponsored by Divers United for Veterans, a nonprofit group that helps stem veterans' suicides. He said participants were to post a story about their time in the military and about what they're doing now.
The Barracks veteran resource program also participated in the program, he said.
Schaus said he originally joined the Army to be a medic and parachuted while serving in the U.S. Army Airborne.
"I jumped out of a plane at 3,000 feet," he said, adding that the parachute automatically opened.
He said that, on Saturday, he will do a tandem jump with an operator from 10,000 feet. They will fall for 7,000 feet before the operator pulls the cord.
"We were at a staff meeting when we heard I won, and we wondered what could we do that will benefit society more than just 'Rick jumping out of a plane,'" Schaus said. "One of the main things we're going after is justice reform."
Gospel Rescue Mission offers a felon reintegration program to help ex-prisoners get their identification and connect them with employers. The four-week program, Getting Ahead While Getting Out, includes training, conversation and support to help people readjust to the world.
People don't have to be GRM guests to participate, he said. The next program begins Jan. 19.
However, helping ex-felons comes with a price.
Schaus said it costs the mission $13.92 for night of shelter including all meals, $20 for an Oklahoma Birth Certificate, $27.50 for a State Issued identification card, and $12 for the book used in the mission's Getting Ahead While Getting Out course.
You can help
• To help Gospel Rescue Mission's Getting Ahead While Getting Out program, visit its website at https://www.grmmuskogee.org/
• The mission also offers giving opportunities through its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/grmmuskogee
