Schiller earns awards at annual convention

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Muskogee pharmacist has been honored during the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association annual convention and awards banquet.
The Excellence in Innovation Award, sponsored by Upsher-Smith, and the Pharmacy Leadership Award, sponsored by NCPA, were awarded to Chris Schiller. Schiller, who was also installed as the 2021-2022 president of OPhA, is from Muskogee and owns Economy Pharmacy, Inc. and Kapsultations, Inc.
“The leadership provided by Chris Schiller has set the bar extremely high and his devotion for the world of pharmacy is like no other,” said Tim Barrick, OPhA president-elect. “We are lucky to have him as president of OPhA.”
The Oklahoma Pharmacists Association (OPhA) celebrated the outstanding efforts of individuals in the pharmacy profession at the Embassy Suites Downtown in Oklahoma City on Aug. 7. Four Excellence Awards were awarded in four different categories: NCPA Leadership Award, Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award, Excellence in Innovation Award, and the prestigious Bowl of Hygeia Award.
“We could not be more proud to recognize such outstanding individuals such as these,” said Debra Billingsley, executive director of OPhA.
The Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award was given to Selma Alami with Mustang Drug and the Bowl of Hygeia was presented to Greg Adams with Salisbury Pharmacy for his outstanding record of civic leadership in their community. The OPhA Spirit Award was given to Ryan Ritter of Ritter’s Express Pharmacy. OPhA also presented the Legislators of the Year award to Senator TJ Marti, Senator Greg McCortney, Representative Rob Standridge, and Representative Marcus McEntire. These individuals were recognized for their extraordinary commitment to improving health and quality of life to Oklahomans and the profession of pharmacy.
