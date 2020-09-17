Schiller to serve as president of state pharmacists group

Chris Schiller, DPh, of Economy Pharmacy in Muskogee and Tulsa, has been inducted as the president of the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association (OPhA). "I am honored to have been elected as next year's president," said Dr. Schiller. "Over the next year pharmacists across the state are going to be exposed to some of the ground breaking ideas that are already underway to improve their pharmacy practice and I look forward to taking on these initiatives."
The OPhA inducted other new officers and Executive Council members on Sept. 16, 2020. The Executive Council provides leadership for carrying out the association's mission to unite and promote the profession of pharmacy through advocacy, communication, and education.
Schiller will be joined by President-Elect Tim Barrick, DPh, of Clinic Pharmacy in Shawnee; and Vice President Ryan Huddleston, DPh, Comfort Care Pharmacy in Del City; Jathan Coburn, DPh, of Eric's Pharmacy in Shawnee will serve as past president.
District Representatives were also sworn in to serve on the Executive Council. Those inducted were District 1 Representative, Nick Curtin, DPh, Curtin Drug in Glenpool; District 2 Representative, Elizabeth Buchanan, DPh, of Tiger Drug Store in Stillwater; District 3 Representative Keaton Hasty, DPh, of Blanchard Drug and Gift in Blanchard; District 4 Representative Colby Brewster, DPh, of Grandview Pharmacy in Elk City; District 5 Representative Jackie Straughn, DPh, Doctor's Park Pharmacy in Norman; and District 6 Representative Katherine Oard, DPh, of Scheffe Prescription Shop in Enid.
