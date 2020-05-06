The Greater Muskogee Manufacturing Alliance (GMMA) Education Scholarship deadline has been extended to May 15.
“By extending the deadline, applicants will have additional time to complete and gather the necessary documents,” said Lindsey McCall, workforce development manager for the Port of Muskogee. “The closure of schools and businesses have changed our normal route to talk with potential applicants about this scholarship opportunity,” McCall added.
The GMMA Education Scholarship was created in 2018 by Muskogee-area manufacturers who recognize that a skilled workforce is critical for their future success. The goal of the GMMA Education Scholarship is to assist individuals improve their manufacturing skill sets.
The scholarship is available to students of any age who are pursuing vocational or technical studies related to manufacturing and affiliated fields of study.
“Both graduating seniors and adults qualify,” said McCall. “It is a unique opportunity to find a scholarship that high school seniors and adults are eligible for. Adults can be in situations where they would like to pursue additional training and education but cannot afford it. This scholarship gives those individuals the opportunity to achieve their goals,” McCall said.
Last spring, the scholarship was awarded to four recipients in the amount of $1,250. The recipients included two Muskogee High School seniors, one Muskogee Rougher Alternative Academy senior and one adult learner working at a local manufacturing facility.
Applications can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GMMA_Scholarship.
For information or to receive a paper copy of the application, contact Lindsey McCall: (918) 682-7887 or email to lindsey@muskogeeport.com.
