Scholarship established to honor Midway alumna

Midway High School’s 2021 graduates are the first to be eligible for a new $1,000 scholarship named in honor of Leah (Neumeyer) Collins, a beloved 1996 Midway alumna and a life-long resident of the Council Hill area.
The Leah Collins Memorial Scholarship Fund was established last month, following the untimely passing of Collins, who fought a courageous battle with cancer. Many of her family members, friends and colleagues have donated generously to develop the scholarship fund.
“Leah cherished her years as a student at Midway and continued to support the school system in a variety of roles her entire life,” said Laren McAfee, Leah’s mother and Chairman of the scholarship fund. “It would make her extremely proud to be the catalyst for this scholarship to help Midway graduates pursue their dreams.”
Collins attended Midway Public Schools for 13 years and participated in countless activities. During her senior year alone, she served as class president and salutatorian; led Midway’s FFA Chapter as president; and was selected to be Midway’s 1996 homecoming queen. She met her future husband, Cheyenne Collins, while attending Midway. And, their two children, Aspen and Luke, have received all of their education at Midway.
“Losing Leah was a huge detriment to the Midway community,” said Stephanie (Duvall) Sisson, Leah’s long-time friend and schoolmate. “She campaigned to help pass special bonds to benefit the Midway school system. She always participated in fundraisers for the school. She was a major booster of the athletics programs and attended almost every basketball and football game, the 4-H/FFA livestock shows, and any other events where she could support Midway’s students and cheer them on!”
Collins also graduated with honors from both Northeastern State University and the University of Oklahoma’s Graduate College. She earned a master's degree in Social Work followed by her LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker). She enjoyed a successful career in social services for over 20 years. Most recently, she served as the program director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System’s Home-Based Primary Care Program in Muskogee.
“Leah Collins excelled at everything she touched. She was passionate about helping other people succeed too,” said Mike Watson, a 1983 Midway grad and member of the scholarship’s Steering Committee. “She was a vessel of love, compassion and goodwill — one of those special people who made this world a better place to live. Leah’s contributions to Midway will extend far beyond her life, and this scholarship will forever be part of her legacy.”
The first Leah Collins Memorial Scholarship will be presented during Midway High School’s Commencement Ceremony on May 20, in Council Hill.
The Selection Committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievement; leadership potential; character; demonstrated commitment to community service; involvement in extra-curricular activities; their future career goals and any other special circumstances which merit consideration.
Kelly (Crosby) James, a close friend and 1995 Midway alumna, says she believes donating to this scholarship fund will help Leah’s friends as they process their grief. “Doing something constructive like this helps us to keep her spirit alive every day. Plus, it will make a positive difference for future generations of Midway students—and we all know Leah would love that!”
Those interested in making a donation to The Leah Collins Memorial Scholarship Fund may contact Laren McAfee at: leahcollinsscholarship@outlook.com, or send a check to: The Leah Collins Memorial Scholarship Fund, 114386 New Texanna Road, Checotah, OK, 74426.
Media Contact: Mike Watson
Mobile: 214-477-7883
