Muskogee Musical Arts Society has awarded its 2020 music scholarship to Megan Jacobs.
Jacobs is a 2019 Muskogee High School graduate where she was in the choral program with Teresa Pointer. She studied voice with Barbara McAlister.
Jacobs is a sophomore at Northeastern State University majoring in Vocal Music Education, and she studies voice with Dr. Whitney Myers.
Her parents are Teresa and Harrison Jacobs. Her major interests are singing, dancing, and spending time with her family.
Musical Arts Society is excited to be able to help Megan financially in her musical journey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.