School board candidate filing to begin Monday

Candidates for the Board of Education in all Muskogee County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, said Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach.
Beach said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday. All candidate filings will occur at the Muskogee County Election Board office, 400 W. Broadway, Rm. 120, Beach said.
The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled Feb. 9, and the Board of Education General Election on April 6. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.
Candidates may file for the following offices: Office number 1 for Braggs, Fort Gibson, Gore, Haskell, Hilldale, Midway, Muskogee, Oktaha, Porum, Warner, and Webbers Falls School Districts. Also, candidates may file for Office 2 for the Wainwright School District.
Information: Muskogee County Election Board, (918) 687-8151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.