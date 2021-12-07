School board race develops in Braggs

A three-person race has developed for Seat 2 on the Braggs Board of Education, according to Tuesday reports from Muskogee County Election Board.
Filing for area school board races concludes at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Jason Fullen filed on Tuesday for Braggs Seat 2. Danny Eugene Bell and Alicia Beasley filed Monday for the Braggs seat.
On Monday, three people filed for a two-year unexpired term for Muskogee Board of Education, Seat 4. They were Former Early Childhood Center Principal Debra HorseChief; 5.11 Tactical territorial sales manager Wayne Divelbiss; and incumbent Rex Eskridge, former Muskogee Police Chief. The term is up in 2024.
Also on Monday, former Assistant Fort Gibson Superintendent Linda Clinkenbeard filed for Seat 2 on the Fort Gibson School Board.
Primary elections with more than three candidates will be Feb. 8.
Runoff elections and those drawing only two candidates will be April 5.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, no candidate filings were reported for Wagoner, Hulbert, Midway or Porum school boards.
Tuesday filings are noted with an asterisk*
Muskogee County
• Muskogee, Seat 2 — Tommy Anderson.
• Muskogee, Seat 4 — Rex Eskridge, Wayne Divelbiss, Debra HorseChief.
• Hilldale, Seat 2 — Ronald Allen.
• Fort Gibson, Seat 3 — Linda Clinkenbeard.
• Braggs, Seat 2 — Danny Eugene Bell, Alicia Beasley, Jason Fullen.*
• Haskell, Seat 2 — John Dillingham, Anita Taber.
• Indian Capital Technology Center — Tom Stiles.
• Oktaha, Seat 2 — Tanna Kincade.
• Warner, Seat 2 — Dana Cash.
• Webbers Falls, Seat 2 — Bill Stricklin.
McIntosh County
• Checotah, Seat 2 — Jayme Fields.
• Eufaula, Seat 2 — Derek Gray.
• Ryal, Seat 1 — Robert Bennett.*
• Stidham, Seat 1 — Jeremy Owen.
• Stidham, Seat 2 — James Wilson*.
Cherokee County
• Briggs, Seat 3 — Billy Gibson.
• Grand View, Seat 2 — Jonathan Asbill.*
• Keys — Beth Brandt.
• Lowrey, Seat 2 — Scotty Mendenhall.*
• Norwood — Jerry Cooper.*
• Peggs — Jamie Cole.*
• Shady Grove — Eddie Wayne Hughes.*
• Tahlequah, Seat 2 — Stephanie Crawford.
• Tenkiller, Seat 1 — Darryl Mathews.
• Woodall, Seat 3 — Elizabeth O'Connell.*
Wagoner County
• Okay, Seat 2 — Tony Hopkins.
• Porter, Seat 2 — Brenda Livesay.
• Porter, Seat 1 — Melissa Dawson.
