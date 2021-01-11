Muskogee’s new head football coach will come from within the existing staff.
Travis Hill, who returned to the Roughers staff in February as defensive coordinator and associate head coach, and who was named interim head coach following Rafe Watkins’ departure in November, will have the job permanently upon approval at a special board meeting called for Tuesday.
Hill is specifically named in the agenda item. The meeting will be at the Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
Hill previously was a head coach at East Central High School, where he won a Class 5A championship in 2005. He was over the defense at Muskogee when the Roughers reached the semifinals in Class 6AII in 2016.
He left after that to take a similar position at Broken Arrow, and was part of the staff there when the Tigers won their recent Class 6AI state championship, the school's only football title, in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.