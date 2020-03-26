Three Muskogee County school districts formally postponed elections scheduled for the April 7 ballot in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a state-declared election emergency.
Haskell and Hilldale school districts on Tuesday postponed board elections until June 30, which coincide with two Muskogee municipal elections and any party primaries for county, state and federal offices. Braggs followed suit on Wednesday, rescinding its April 7 election and rescheduling the election for June 30.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach expressed concerns earlier about the safety of precinct workers and voters as the disease caused by a novel coronavirus began to spread across the state. Cases of what was later named COVID-19 was initially reported Dec. 31 in China, where it was first observed.
"The majority of our officials fit in the age group that is at risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus," Beach said. "Since the city of Muskogee and Hilldale School District postponed their elections, that has relieved us from having to open those polling places."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.