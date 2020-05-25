Area school districts are using federal coronavirus relief funds to improve technology, pay personnel and buy cleaning supplies.
Earlier in May, Oklahoma public school districts received $145 million in relief through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
District allocations are based on their proportion of Title I, Part A funds. Funding is based on the percentage of a school's student population categorized as low income.
Muskogee Public Schools received more than $2.6 million.
MPS Chief Financial Officer John Little said the allocation is $100,000 more than expected.
In April, Little said officials hoped to use most of that money to help the budget carry over into the next school year.
However, the federal money comes with restrictions, Little told the Muskogee Board of Education in May.
According to the State Department of Education, the money must be used for any of 12 COVID-19-related expenses. They include professional development on "preparedness and response," sanitation, cleaning supplies, technology, mental health services and summer learning.
Little said about $1.5 million will go for personnel expenses related to the initial coronavirus response. Another $300,000 to $400,000 will go toward technology and distance learning expenses, and $100,000 will go for personal protective gear and cleaning supplies.
Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said the district plans to improve student access to individual computer devices.
"We want to make sure we have the technology they need so that if we ever have to go to full-fledged distance learning again, they can have a device they can have at home," he said. "If they need Wi-Fi access, we could provide that to them, as well."
He said the district entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to purchase some hotspots, but cannot afford to offer a hotspot to every student. He said the hotspots would be distributed based on need and whether the student is on free and reduced lunch.
Puckett said the district spent more than $25,000 for staff to prepare and distribute meals during the school shut-down. Food costs also went up.
He said many costs went down, including electric and utility bills.
Hilldale will seek funding from a CARES grant that's being offered, he said.
"Hopefully, we can provide devices for our staff," he said.
Wagoner and Fort Gibson officials say they are still looking for ways to work the CARES money into their budgets.
Fort Gibson Superintendent Scott Farmer said the money can be spent over two school years. He said he wants to stretch the money as far as possible.
"We are making sure we allocate that money in a manner we can have a successful school year next year in areas of keeping things clean, personal protective gear for our staff and our students and technology, as well," Farmer said. "In the event we end up going to more of a blended look again or if there is a need to go virtual again, we want to make sure we are prepared to do it."
Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said he hopes the district can use the money to maintain school operations. He said he anticipates a $1.5 million cut in state aid.
"The thing right now is, when you fill out how you're going to use that grant money, it's got to be approved," he said. "We're waiting to see how lenient they are with certain approvals."
Harris said the district hopes to use the money for technology and salaries.
Muskogee County
MUSKOGEE: $2,664,416.
HILLDALE: $249,387.
FORT GIBSON: $374,245.
WAINWRIGHT: $26,993.
HASKELL: $241,996.
WEBBERS FALLS: $65,226.
OKTAHA: $189,214.
BRAGGS: $38,477.
WARNER: $200,896.
PORUM: $130,297.
Cherokee County
LOWREY: $52,311.
NORWOOD: $48,814.
WOODALL: $90,312.
SHADY GROVE: $36,134.
PEGGS: $47,203.
GRAND VIEW: $189,201.
BRIGGS: $146,345
TENKILLER: $72,521.
KEYS: $150,952.
HULBERT: $140,473.
TAHLEQUAH: $1,017,442.
CHEROKEE IMMERSION CHARTER SCHOOL: $12,827.
McIntosh County
STIDHAM: $29,115.
EUFAULA: $256,572.
CHECOTAH: $340,809.
MIDWAY: $76,792.
Sequoyah County
VIAN: $310,779.
GORE: $137,954.
Wagoner County
OKAY: $79,257.
WAGONER: $638,854.
PORTER CONSOLIDATED: $94,028.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.