Next time you are on Gibson Street, you’ll notice a new crosswalk connecting Oklahoma School for the Blind and Civitan Park. Students in Cheryl Daniels’ Service Learning class at Oklahoma School for the Blind repainted the crosswalk on May 13. With the help of Lacey Wallace and Jesse Garcia from Oklahoma State University Extension High Obesity Prevention (HOP) program and Doug Walton from the Muskogee County Health Department, students used yellow spray paint to make the railings leading to the crosswalk more visible and white paint and paint rollers to paint the crosswalk.
The project came about through the Connect Muskogee transportation planning initiative. This area of Gibson Street was identified as being in need of traffic calming on the Connect Muskogee pinpoint map survey conducted from October 2020 to January 2021. Based on this feedback the HOP team conducted speed radar surveys at the site in March and found the average speed was 29 mph. The highest speed recorded was 54 mph in the 25 mph zone. Based on these findings and the proximity of the site to the the park and school, the project was identified by the Action In Muskogee (AIM) Infrastructure Committee (a subcommittee of the Connect Muskogee project) as an easy project to complete as a launch for Connect Muskogee implementation. The project was funded through the OSU HOP cooperative agreement from the Centers for Disease Control. In addition, the City of Muskogee has applied for an AARP Liveable Communities Grant to complete a second phase project: construction of a sidewalk from the crosswalk through the park to the playground to further increase accessibility of the park for pedestrians.
The students were excited about the project.
“It was great painting a new crosswalk," said Rayce Phillips. "I couldn’t see the old faded out crosswalk, but I can see the new one now.”
“I’ve seen other people painting streets, etc., and it was fun being able to be in their shoes,” said Kaylie Minter.
“I really enjoyed this project," said Tyanna Culley. "It was easier than I thought it would be and made great work experience.”
“I really enjoyed this," said Julio Valdez. "It was my first time to paint with spray paint or a paint roller. I really enjoyed the roller. And it also feels good that it will be beneficial to anyone who crosses the street.”
Faye Miller, orientation and mobility specialist at OSB and AIM Infrastructure committee member, said the new paint on the crosswalk, signs, and painted railings will alert drivers to the presence of a crosswalk.
"This makes crossings much safer for our students, especially the older students who have earned travel privileges to walk down Gibson Street without supervision after school hours," Miller said. "Students with low vision will be better able to identify the crossing, also. Involving the students builds a sense of pride and confidence as they completed a project to benefit their peers for many years to come.”
For information about this project: Lacey Wallace, (918) 686-7800 or lacey.wallace@okstate.edu.
Reach Rebecca Walkup at rwalkup@nbn-nrc.org.
