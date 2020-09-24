Fort Gibson Schools reports that a person at the Middle School and a person at Early Learning Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
in a statement to parents, Fort Gibson Public Schools said the individual at ELC has not been on campus this week.
People known to have been in substantial contact with this individual has been contacted and notified of their quarantine parameters.
The statement says that even if their child has not been in close contact, parents should monitor their child for COVID-19 symptoms.
Okay Public Schools reported that officials with the Wagoner County Health Department told the district of a contact that could have occurred during a volleyball tournament held Sept. 18.
The health department officials indicated that the player on a team playing the Okay Mustangs had tested positive for COVID-19.
Okay High School Principal Mark Hayes said the game was played in Oologah, but was part of the Oklahoma Union Volleyball Tournament.
Hayes said no Okay student, staff or patron is known to have been in contact with that person.
He said students, faculty and staff directly involved with the event have been notified.
Thursday's junior high and junior varsity volleyball games have been canceled.
