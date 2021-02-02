We regret to inform our Muskogee Public Schools community that two members of our student family at Creek Elementary passed away overnight. Another Creek student was injured in the overnight incident.
Muskogee Public Schools was first made aware of the situation early this morning and immediately made arrangements for additional counseling services at Creek Elementary.
The following letter is from Steve Braun, Muskogee Public Schools spokesman:
Our Crisis Team is working with Green Country Behavioral Health to provide grief counseling which will continue throughout the remainder of this week. We encourage any of those students or staff members directly impacted by this incident to seek these services.
“We are saddened by this tragic loss and our deepest sympathies go out to all of those impacted,” said Jarod Mendenhall, superintendent of Muskogee Public Schools. “No words can adequately express our sadness in losing these students and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”
We will make every effort to help our students and staff through this difficult time. The district will be notifying Creek Elementary parents to inform them of the situation and brief them on the support system that has been developed for the students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.