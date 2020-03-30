Child nutrition workers wearing protective masks and gloves carried school meals to drivers passing the high school cafeteria.
Students cannot eat inside because Fort Gibson Schools closed school cafeterias out of concern for the spread of COVID-19.
"We're just practicing CDC recommendations in regards to social distancing and doing all we can to keep people safe, keep people fed and keep people educated," Superintendent Scott Farmer said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Farmer said the Fort Gibson's child nutrition service has drive-thru, carry-out only meals at the high school/middle school cafeteria and at First Baptist Church of Fort Gibson. He said about 1,000 meals are served each day.
On Monday, Fort Gibson began offering school meal pick-up by the week, as well as by the day.
On Friday, Fort Gibson High School student Phoebe Colbert picked up three meals for family members.
She said her parents' jobs are affected by COVID-19, "and we're low on things."
Styrofoam boxes containing school meals were stacked on carts. Milk cartons and water bottles were kept in ice bins.
Sara Gifford, a mother of five who lives in east Fort Gibson, picked up several food boxes food for children in her neighborhood.
"My neighbor and I were talking and she asked if I could pick up some lunches,"Gifford said. "Then it just kind of spread. When I called some of my other neighbors, I asked if her daughter had been picking up food, and she said she hadn't because she works in Muskogee."
Starting next Monday, Fort Gibson will deliver meals to rural parts of the district, Farmer said.
"We'll be taking some bus routes Monday afternoon, after parents get off work between 5 and 6:30 p.m.," Farmer said. "We'll be delivering a week's worth of meals — breakfasts and lunches — to our rural communities."
He said deliveries will be made to "anyone we feel would not be within walking distance" of the school.
"We want to do all we can to make our parents not be burdened, so if they have jobs they can still go to, we want to make it as easy as possible," Farmer said. "We're hoping to run an afternoon route. That way, once they get off work, they can meet us up at a bus stop and we can transfer the meals to them and they can be taken care of."
The district also is working on providing distance learning for the rest of the school year, Farmer said.
He said teachers in all grades were sent a guidance document to review over the weekend.
"Tuesday evening, no later than Wednesday, we plan to have that emailed to all of our parents," Farmer said. "What we have is essentially a teachers' guide and how to navigate this. And we'll have a parent and student guide that will be going to them."
He said the parent/student guide will include frequently asked questions detailing how teachers will handle assignments, how they will take grades and other content.
The district is waiting for information from the Oklahoma Department of Education.
"Once they send that document, and we can crosswalk those to make sure we're in compliance, then we'll release that immediately," he said. "Our documents are ready to go. We want to make sure it aligns with the state."
Plans on graduation or other end-of-year activities have not been finalized, Farmer said.
"We are taking that week by week, depending on how things materialize around the nation and in our area," he said.
"We are holding out hope we can have some kind of celebration for our kids," he said. "In fact, we will have some kind of celebration for our kids. It just may look a little different."
