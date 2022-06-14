Three Republican candidates for Oklahoma's Second Congressional District touted their conservative credentials and disdain for President Biden during a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
John Bennett, David Derby and Johnny Teehee make up less than one-fourth of the 14 candidates seeking the GOP nomination for District 2 in the June 28 primary. They spoke at a town hall hosted by the Muskogee High School Young Republicans Club.
Moderator Micah Stafford said the top 10 polling candidates had been invited to the town hall, held at Muskogee Civic Center.
Bennett, current GOP chairman and former state representative, called himself a fighter for the constitutional republic. He said he has a proven conservative track record.
"And I will not go down without a fight," Bennett said.
Derby, a pharmacist and former state representative, said he filters his decisions through the Bible and the Constitution.
"And if it passes through those two stages, is it good for Oklahoma," Derby said. "And do you guys want it, because at the end of the day, I represent you."
Teehee, Muskogee chief of police, touted his faith, experience and work ethic. He said he seeks to "protect America and the American Dream."
All three candidates said increased drilling in the United States could help solve high gas prices, and inflation.
"Instead of the Biden administration calling Saudi Arabia or Venezuela, they should be calling Oklahoma," Teehee said. "We have plenty of it."
Derby said the best way to reduce gas prices is to drill and open up reserves.
Bennett said the Keystone Pipeline should be reopened immediately and the Keystone XL pipeline should be finished.
"That will drive down the prices almost immediately," he said. "That will, in turn, drive down the prices of goods."
The three shared opinions of the congressional committee hearings focusing on the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.
Teehee called them a witch hunt.
Bennett them a kangaroo court.
Derby said the committee is using a fear factor.
Stafford asked if rape, incest or threat to a mother's life should be considered when considering abortion legislation.
Derby and Bennett and said no exceptions should be made. Teehee said he is 100 percent in favor of overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Candidates also were asked if they believe Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
Bennett said, "He absolutely did."
Teehee said, "There was no doubt voter fraud, but to what extent, I don't know."
Derby said, "We have a knucklehead who stole the election."
According to official records, Biden won with 81 million votes compared to Trump's 74 million votes.
Other GOP candidates for District 2 are Dustin Roberts, Guy Barker, Clint Johnson, Chris Schiller, Marty Quinn, Rhonda Hopkins, Pamela Gordon, Avery Frix, Wes Nofire, Erick P. Wyatt, Josh Brecheen.
If there is a clear winner of the June 28 primary, that candidate will face Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson in the general election. If there is a runoff for candidates of the June 28 primary, the winner of the runoff will face Andrews and Robinson.
