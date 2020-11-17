Fort Gibson's 4-H Club will collect canned or other non-perishable food Saturday afternoon to help local seniors.
The drive will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo.
"We will meet them out at the curb, so they don't have to get out of their cars,"said Fort Gibson 4-H Club Director Kim Martin. "They can just hand it out the window."
Martin said 23 club members are collecting cans for the Fort Gibson Senior Nutrition Program at the Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20.
People can donate any food that is canned or non-perishable," she said, adding that she hopes to collect a lot.
"Enough to feed our seniors," she said. "I think this time of year, it's important to make sure our seniors have food, have a place to eat if they aren't able to eat somewhere."
Martin said the nutrition program will use some of the donations for their daily hot meals. Others will be available to go home with the seniors.
"They do curbside at the American Legion and also home delivery for the seniors," she said.
Martin said club members also have collected from family, neighbors and friends.
"They will bring the food with them on that Saturday, and we will have it available for all the town to drop off," she said.
Last year, Fort Gibson 4-H collected about 200 cans or packages for a church food pantry.
You can help
WHAT: 4-H Food Drive.
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Centennial Park Gazebo, corner of Poplar and Lee streets.
