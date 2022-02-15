Oklahoma School for the Blind and six Muskogee Public School sites received grants through the Oklahoma State Department of Education's High-Quality After-school and Summer Learning Programs initiative.
OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle said the grant will "be a great benefit for our students."
"This will give us additional opportunities to provide services to our students," she said. "Distance learning was difficult for our students. This will give them additional opportunities for tutoring and to help them with some of the areas.
She said said the school will work with Oklahoma State University Extension's High Obesity Program (HOP).
"We're envisioning doing after-school tutoring, enrichment and we're encouraging healthy lifestyles," Echelle said. "We'll be doing some nutrition and hopefully some horticulture, farming."
She said HOP helped the school plant an orchard and raised beds, and provided signage around the campus.
"The grant will also help us with our summer school program, as well," she said.
Six MPS schools receiving grants are New Tech at Cherokee Elementary, Creek Elementary, Irving Elementary, 6th and 7th Grade Academy, 8th and 9th Grade Academy and Tony Goetz Elementary.
New Tech at Cherokee Elementary's program involves volunteers from St. Mark Baptist Church who will serve as one-on-one mentors to students, lead small group academic interventions and provide seminars for parents and families.
St. Mark pastor, the Rev. Rodger Cutler, said several current and retired educators attend his church.
"I have worked with Dr. McIntosh as a community partner in mentoring young people in the school," Cutler said, referring to Cherokee Principal Reuben McIntosh. "He asked me to represent Cherokee in the larger cooperative program."
MPS Communications and Marketing Director Steve Braun offered summaries of the other MPS programs.
Creek Elementary's Club Intervention encourages students to be creative, learn new educational concepts and work together with the National Inventors Hall of Fame Club Invention curriculum. Each week, students will explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math lessons and work together on activities.
At Tony Goetz Elementary, teens from Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee will help students through Rougher STARS after-school program. The program will offer classes, tutoring, field trips, and recreational activities. Area art teachers will teach classes and Integrity Pathways will lead social-emotional activities.
Irving RISE After-School program seeks to help students with their math and reading skills, as well as STEM, visual and performing arts and social-emotional learning. First United Methodist Church is to offer snack packs for students, plus volunteers to help engage and build relationships with students.
Project SHAPE (Socialization, Health, Arts, Physical Education) at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy is to offer service learning opportunities, tutoring and homework help and physical education. Partners from Antioch Temple of Hope will serve as mentors to students needing one-on-one help.
The After-School Community Engagement (ACE) program at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy is to involve Muskogee Teen Center and Youth Volunteer Corps. Main elements include academics, physical education, art, music and service learning opportunities.
The OSB and MPS sites are among 68 schools and community partners that received $18.1 million under the program. Funds were awarded after a competitive grant process. OSDE received nearly three times the number of applications typically submitted for expanded learning funding, according to a media release.
“The unprecedented interest in these out-of-school time grants underscores the challenges our students, families and schools face in the midst of a third school year of COVID-19 disruptions,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said in the release. “It is critical we target support to students disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, leveraging out-of-school time and summer opportunities to bolster student learning and well-being.”
The grants will encompass three school years, starting with the 2021-22 school year. All grantees will receive technical assistance and professional learning opportunities, data collection and support for program evaluation.
OSDE’s High-Quality After-school and Summer Learning Programs grants will be funded through June 30, 2024, and are a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond. The recovery plan launched in May 2021.
Programs and schools receiving grants
• Oklahoma State University Extension Services, Oklahoma School for the Blind — $65,500; $87,000 annual award.
• Antioch Temple of Hope Church, 6th & 7th Academy — $74,500 initial grant; $74,500 annual award.
• First United Methodist Church, Irving Elementary — $74,500 initial grant; $74,900 annual award.
• Muskogee Parks and Recreation, 8th & 9th Grade Center at Alice Robertson — $74,597 initial grant; $67,597 annual award.
• National Inventors Hall of Fame, Creek Elementary — $37,500, $75,000 annual award.
• St. Mark Baptist Church, New Tech at Cherokee Elementary — $70,418 initial grant; $60,418 annual award.
• Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee, Tony Goetz Elementary — $74,500 initial grant; $73,900 annual award.
Source: Oklahoma State Department of Education
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.