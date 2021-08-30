Abbott to serve as president of Oklahoma State School Boards Association

Scott Abbott said he plans no changes in his new role as president of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
"We're in the kid business. That's not going to change," said Abbott, who has been on the Fort Gibson school board for 20 years. "We'll be able to provide more services for our board members, whatever that entails."
Abbott, who had served as an OSSBA vice president, was appointed OSSBA president for the 2021-2022 school years. The OSSBA offers training for school board members as well as help with district superintendent searches and information about policy.
Fort Gibson School Superintendent Scott Farmer called Abbott's appointment "a win for students."
"His servant's heart, sound decision-making, and genuine love for education have made him a highly respected member of the education community that extends across the state," Farmer said. "His leadership will make a positive impact on the more than 700,000 students in Oklahoma."
Abbott said he has no agenda as OSSBA president.
"We're here to serve the school board members in the state of Oklahoma through educational training, support of local schools," he said. "It's not important for me — it's important for the kids, for the school districts."
The OSSBA board meets four times a year, he said.
"I'm the president, but only at the meetings, otherwise, I'm just a guy selling insurance," he said.
Abbott is an agent with Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance's Muskogee office.
Abbott is no stranger to the OSSBA.
He said longtime Fort Gibson School Board President Jere Gibson encouraged him to serve on the state board. Gibson had represented Region 8 on the OSSBA board of directors.
In 2017, Abbott was named second vice president of the state association.
In 2014, he was named to the OSSBA All-State School Board. The honor is given to school board members who show leadership skills, sound decision making, consistency in voting and concern for the school system and taxpayers.
