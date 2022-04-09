Accolades continue for Davyon Johnson

American Red Cross officials honored the uncommon heroism of sixth-grader Davyon Johnson on Friday morning.
Davyon received the organization's Life Saver award from Red Cross representatives, who presented the award at his school, Muskogee's Sixth and Seventh Grade Academy. He received a certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action, as well as a bag of Red Cross gear and tickets to an area water park.
He actually saved two lives, said Alice Townsend, regional CEO for Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.
On Dec. 9, he performed the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow student who was choking on a bottle cap. After school, he helped pull a disabled woman from a house on fire.
"His actions made national headlines," Townsend said. "And they embody the values and the mission of the American Red Cross."
Davyon said he felt amazing on that December day. He said he had learned the Heimlich Maneuver by watching videos.
When asked if he felt nervous, Davyon said he did at the time.
Loida Haffener Salmond, executive director for South Central and Southeast Oklahoma, said heroes are uncommon because "they're quick to act."
"They're very decisive in a time of crisis," she said. "Their level of courage, there's only a few who were able to do that."
Davyon has received many accolades since December. He said his biggest reward has been "just telling the story about saving those two lives."
