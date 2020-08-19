Limited enrollment has started for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center's Dream Team after-school program.
The program for kindergarten through sixth grades begins Aug. 31 and will run 3 to 6 p.m. on days Muskogee Public Schools have class. Tuition is $10 per week per child.
"In spite of COVID, we know there's still going to be a need after school for those students," said MLK Center Executive Director Derrick Reed. "We still want to provide for those kids, but safety is going to be our main concern."
Class sizes will be limited to 15 students each out of concern for COVID-19, he said. This means about 90 to 120 students in the entire program, which will include a special needs class. Reed said previous years' programs had 175 students.
"It's for kids that are actually going to school in person," he said. "Because of the restrictions and the number of kids we can actually take, we're not going to be able take kids who are going to school full-time virtually."
The program will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on containing the spread of COVID-19, Reed said. All students and adults must wear face masks inside. The afternoon meal will be served in the classrooms instead of in the lunch area, Reed said. Temperature checks will be done at the entrance.
"We'll be restricting our big gatherings until further notice," Reed said. "We won't have any assemblies or those types of programs."
Janitors will thoroughly sanitize the facility after each day, he said.
Program enrollment must be done online through the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods website, Reed said.
Enrollment and student sign-in and sign-out is done online and through computer or smartphone Apps, rather than in person, he said. People also may pay using the new App.
Families with no computer access may use laptops at the MLK Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays.
Reed said 30 students had shown interest in the program by 1 p.m. Monday, the first day of enrollment.
Even with COVID-19 restrictions, the Dream Team's mission as a homework program remains, Reed said.
"We have certified teachers that will assist all the grades, making sure the kids' homework is done," he said. "We'll still have lunch. We'll still provide transportation from Muskogee Public Schools. Parents will still have to pick them up by 6 p.m."
If you attend
WHAT: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center Dream Team after-school program.
WHO: Grades kindergarten through sixth grade.
WHEN: 3 to 6 p.m. on days Muskogee Public Schools have regular classes.
WHERE: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
TUITION: $10 per week per child.
TO ENROLL: Online enrollment only. Go to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods website, Dream Team page, https://www.nbn-nrc.org/youth/dreamteam/
