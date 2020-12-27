WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

AGENDA: 

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes)

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec 14.

• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Development Authority on Dec. 14.

• Payroll paid on Dec.18, in the amount of $57,297.62.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• October 2020 Financial Statement.

• October 2020 Fire Department Report.

• October 2020 Police Department Report.

• Authority to inquire and manage the Town Visa account.

4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority regular meeting.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.

1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):

2. CONSENT AGENDA

Consider:

• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Dec. 14.

• Payroll paid on Dec, 18 in the amount of $43,299.77.

• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.

• Payment of claims for all departments.

3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION

Consider:

• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.

• November 2020 Financial Statement.

• Authority to inquire and manage the Utility Authority Visa account.

5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.

6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.

7. ADJOURNMENT. 

