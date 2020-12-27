WHAT: Fort Gibson Board of Trustees.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
AGENDA:
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes)
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson on Dec 14.
• Minutes of a Special Meeting of the Town of Fort Gibson Development Authority on Dec. 14.
• Payroll paid on Dec.18, in the amount of $57,297.62.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid Dec. 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $56,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• October 2020 Financial Statement.
• October 2020 Fire Department Report.
• October 2020 Police Department Report.
• Authority to inquire and manage the Town Visa account.
4. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
5. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
WHAT: Fort Gibson Utility Authority regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: Municipal Building, 200 W. Poplar Ave.
1. VISITOR’S DISCUSSION (Limited to 3 minutes):
2. CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
• Minutes of the Regular Meeting of the Fort Gibson Utility Authority on Dec. 14.
• Payroll paid on Dec, 18 in the amount of $43,299.77.
• Pre-approval of payroll to be paid December 31, 2020 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION
Consider:
• Items removed from the Consent Agenda.
• November 2020 Financial Statement.
• Authority to inquire and manage the Utility Authority Visa account.
5. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT.
6. REMARKS AND INQUIRIES FROM GOVERNING BODY MEMBERS.
7. ADJOURNMENT.
