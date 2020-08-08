1. CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, Vice President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – President

2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS   

3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Professional Development Update - Dr. Kim Dyce and Donna Pillars; AIM Award for Kim Hall.

4. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION

5. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online)

6. Discussion, Motion and Vote to approve the lowest bids and GMP for MHS Stadium as prepared by MPS’s Construction Manager and Manhattan, provided by their approved subcontractors.

7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION

8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION

9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT

10. PERSONNEL.

A. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Association for the FY 2020-2021.

B. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Support Personnel Association for the FY 2020-2021.

C.Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Andrew Herringshaw, ELL Tutor, Irving, effective 7/28/2020.

D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nancy Shirey, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Nhung Dang, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Louis Measurall, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Paula Degenhardt, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Terri Fulton, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Rebecca Roff, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Jaycee Graham, Perm. Substitute,effective 8/31/2020; Norwood Smith, Paraprofessional, Whittier, effective 8/31/2020; Leo Krajewski, Athletic Trainer, District, effective 8/11/2020.

E. Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nhung Dang, Rougher’s Kidz Quest, ECC, effective 8/3/2020.

STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A – K. as listed:

A. Minutes of Previous Meeting July 21 Regular Meeting and July 28 Special Meeting.    

B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment of July encumbrances/invoices as duly audited.

From the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP Checks # 20210001 to 20210149 $4,989,881.01; Ez # 2100001 TO 2100010 $28,642.93; DD’s # 22100001 to 22100251 $484,981.41.

C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000261 to 21000656: $17,346,868.43.

D.  Operating & Investment Funds July 1-31 — Operating Account $10,554,739.05; Investment Account $ 7,467.66.

E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments, Budget Amendments.

F. PO’s Over $15,000      

2021 PO’s Fund

21000277, BancFirst,11, $25,000     

21000278, Zoom ID,11.788, $44,115, Masks (18,000)

21000306, Constellation Newenergy, 11, $70,000     Nat’l Gas

21000307 City of Muskogee 11  $105,000  Utilities

21000308  Verizon Wireless 11 $45,000  Phone

21000310  Imagenet Consulting 11  $225,000  Copiers

21000311 Pinnacle Telecom 11 $30,000  Internet Svc

21000312  OG&E 21  $700,000  Electricity

21000313  ONG  11 $200,000  ONG

21000314  Deep River Resources 11  $45,000  Programming Svc

21000315  Musk CO Assessor 11  $150,000  Re eval fees

21000316 Honeywell International 21 $47,704.38 Licenses

21000318  Weidenhammer System Corp 11 $37,354.21 Financial Software

21000322 PowerSchool Group 11 $40,000 SIS

21000325 PowerSchool Group 11 $28,167    

21000327 Data Management Inc 11 $17,271.96

21000329 T-mobile USA Inc 21 $35,000 Hotspots

21000330 Security State Bank Wewoka  31 $265,044.86 Bond Principal & Interest

21000339 Trinity 3 LLC 11.788 $19,580 Tech Equipment

21000340 Corporate to Casual S 11.788 $21,600 Disposable Masks

21000344 ZLT Contracting LLC 21 $ 43,000 Cleaning Svc

21000346 School Based Services 11.617 $16,513  Med Svc

21000447 Bimbo Bakeries  21 $25,000  Bread Products

21000451 US Food Service  21 $50,000  Food

21000457  FP Mailing Solutions  11 $15,000  Mail Solution

21000458 Contract Paper Group 11 $17,713.25  Paper Inventory

21000478  Arbiterpay Trust Acct  11 $50,000  Referees

21000480 Tormach Inc  36  $15,442.15

21000492 Vance Country Ford  21  $33,921.75 Ford PU

21000496  Edmentum Holding 11.511  $123,250      

21000524 Sunburst Spraying  21 $26,000 Weed Control

21000525 Arnolds Fruit  22  $185,000  Fruit & Produce

21000526  Hiland Dairy 22     $250,000  Dairy Products

21000536  Finish Line Fleet 11  $20,000  Fleet Gas card

21000538  Educational Prod. Inc 11 $95,613.55  School Supplies

21000539 Merritt Sealing Co 28  $64,928.74  Refurbish Track

21000546  Midwest Bus Sales 11.788  $288,402  3 Buses

21000548  Flintco LLC  28  $1,061,891  Whittier Construct

21000553  Collier Education 11.515  $30,000  Prof Dev

21000557 Crowl Oil CO 11  $40,000  Diesel/Gas val Fees

21000558  Stephen McDonald & Assoc  31 $57,250  Bond Fees

21000559  Manhattan Constr CO  28  $9,999,999.39 Tony Goetz Construct

21000560  Manhattan Constr CO  28  $1,846,033.25 Freshmen Acad

21000561  Arnolds Fruit  22 $40,000  Fruit & Produce

21000607  Renfro Electric 21  $15,000  ECC Repairs

21000614  Educational Data Systems  28  $20,600  Tech Supplies

21000639  Armstrong Bank  41 $64,000  Brian Judgment

21000643  Play by Design  28  $13,545  Furniture

G. Contracts— Green Country Behavioral, No cost, Counseling Svc

Integrity Pathways, No cost, Counseling Svc

Catapult Learning, $112,500, Lit First PD

Catapult Learning, $28,441, Lit First PD 2 Ds

Connors State College, Concurrent Enrollment

Viewpoint Coun. Serv, $0, Counseling

Kids Space, $0,Counseling

RISE, $0, Counseling

Access 2 Health Care, $30,000, OT / PT Svc

Pearson Onlinem $23,576.62, Digital Textbooks - MHS

Pearson OnLine, $28,400.08, Digital Textbooks – 6th/8th

Studies Weekly, $94,941 Study guides           

H. Transfers Activity : None.

I. Sanctioning — Volleyball Booster Club, MHS PTSA, MHS Running Club, MHS Girls Tennis Booster Club.         

J. Surplus  —2425 Hayes St.     

K. Board Policy Revisions

New Policies:

102-School Board Operations

106- Compliance with State & Federal Laws REgarding Employee Leave and Payroll Procedures

110-Emergency Medical Services at District athletic Events

112081 - Cybersecurity

106-Telework during extended school closures

104 - Virtual, Hybrid and Distance Learning

103 - Service of Legal Papers on School Grounds

106 - Leave under Families First Coronavirus Act

108 - Compliance with Regulations FMCSA Clearinghouse

104 - Chronic Absenteeism

102 - Board Meetings Held Via Video Conference Teleconference

106080 - Criminal Records Searches

109011 - Student Records

108040 - Support Employee Conduct

111060 - Service Animals

105010 - Use of School Facilities

104090 - Reading Sufficiency Act.  First Reading On All Policies   

