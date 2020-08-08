1. CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, Vice President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – President
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
3. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Professional Development Update - Dr. Kim Dyce and Donna Pillars; AIM Award for Kim Hall.
4. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
5. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online)
6. Discussion, Motion and Vote to approve the lowest bids and GMP for MHS Stadium as prepared by MPS’s Construction Manager and Manhattan, provided by their approved subcontractors.
7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION
8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
10. PERSONNEL.
A. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Association for the FY 2020-2021.
B. Negotiated Agreement with Muskogee Education Support Personnel Association for the FY 2020-2021.
C.Non-acceptance of position for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Andrew Herringshaw, ELL Tutor, Irving, effective 7/28/2020.
D. Temporary employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nancy Shirey, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Nhung Dang, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Louis Measurall, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Paula Degenhardt, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Terri Fulton, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Rebecca Roff, Perm. Substitute, effective 8/31/2020; Jaycee Graham, Perm. Substitute,effective 8/31/2020; Norwood Smith, Paraprofessional, Whittier, effective 8/31/2020; Leo Krajewski, Athletic Trainer, District, effective 8/11/2020.
E. Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Nhung Dang, Rougher’s Kidz Quest, ECC, effective 8/3/2020.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting July 21 Regular Meeting and July 28 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment of July encumbrances/invoices as duly audited.
From the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP Checks # 20210001 to 20210149 $4,989,881.01; Ez # 2100001 TO 2100010 $28,642.93; DD’s # 22100001 to 22100251 $484,981.41.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21000261 to 21000656: $17,346,868.43.
D. Operating & Investment Funds July 1-31 — Operating Account $10,554,739.05; Investment Account $ 7,467.66.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2020 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments, Budget Amendments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
2021 PO’s Fund
21000277, BancFirst,11, $25,000
21000278, Zoom ID,11.788, $44,115, Masks (18,000)
21000306, Constellation Newenergy, 11, $70,000 Nat’l Gas
21000307 City of Muskogee 11 $105,000 Utilities
21000308 Verizon Wireless 11 $45,000 Phone
21000310 Imagenet Consulting 11 $225,000 Copiers
21000311 Pinnacle Telecom 11 $30,000 Internet Svc
21000312 OG&E 21 $700,000 Electricity
21000313 ONG 11 $200,000 ONG
21000314 Deep River Resources 11 $45,000 Programming Svc
21000315 Musk CO Assessor 11 $150,000 Re eval fees
21000316 Honeywell International 21 $47,704.38 Licenses
21000318 Weidenhammer System Corp 11 $37,354.21 Financial Software
21000322 PowerSchool Group 11 $40,000 SIS
21000325 PowerSchool Group 11 $28,167
21000327 Data Management Inc 11 $17,271.96
21000329 T-mobile USA Inc 21 $35,000 Hotspots
21000330 Security State Bank Wewoka 31 $265,044.86 Bond Principal & Interest
21000339 Trinity 3 LLC 11.788 $19,580 Tech Equipment
21000340 Corporate to Casual S 11.788 $21,600 Disposable Masks
21000344 ZLT Contracting LLC 21 $ 43,000 Cleaning Svc
21000346 School Based Services 11.617 $16,513 Med Svc
21000447 Bimbo Bakeries 21 $25,000 Bread Products
21000451 US Food Service 21 $50,000 Food
21000457 FP Mailing Solutions 11 $15,000 Mail Solution
21000458 Contract Paper Group 11 $17,713.25 Paper Inventory
21000478 Arbiterpay Trust Acct 11 $50,000 Referees
21000480 Tormach Inc 36 $15,442.15
21000492 Vance Country Ford 21 $33,921.75 Ford PU
21000496 Edmentum Holding 11.511 $123,250
21000524 Sunburst Spraying 21 $26,000 Weed Control
21000525 Arnolds Fruit 22 $185,000 Fruit & Produce
21000526 Hiland Dairy 22 $250,000 Dairy Products
21000536 Finish Line Fleet 11 $20,000 Fleet Gas card
21000538 Educational Prod. Inc 11 $95,613.55 School Supplies
21000539 Merritt Sealing Co 28 $64,928.74 Refurbish Track
21000546 Midwest Bus Sales 11.788 $288,402 3 Buses
21000548 Flintco LLC 28 $1,061,891 Whittier Construct
21000553 Collier Education 11.515 $30,000 Prof Dev
21000557 Crowl Oil CO 11 $40,000 Diesel/Gas val Fees
21000558 Stephen McDonald & Assoc 31 $57,250 Bond Fees
21000559 Manhattan Constr CO 28 $9,999,999.39 Tony Goetz Construct
21000560 Manhattan Constr CO 28 $1,846,033.25 Freshmen Acad
21000561 Arnolds Fruit 22 $40,000 Fruit & Produce
21000607 Renfro Electric 21 $15,000 ECC Repairs
21000614 Educational Data Systems 28 $20,600 Tech Supplies
21000639 Armstrong Bank 41 $64,000 Brian Judgment
21000643 Play by Design 28 $13,545 Furniture
G. Contracts— Green Country Behavioral, No cost, Counseling Svc
Integrity Pathways, No cost, Counseling Svc
Catapult Learning, $112,500, Lit First PD
Catapult Learning, $28,441, Lit First PD 2 Ds
Connors State College, Concurrent Enrollment
Viewpoint Coun. Serv, $0, Counseling
Kids Space, $0,Counseling
RISE, $0, Counseling
Access 2 Health Care, $30,000, OT / PT Svc
Pearson Onlinem $23,576.62, Digital Textbooks - MHS
Pearson OnLine, $28,400.08, Digital Textbooks – 6th/8th
Studies Weekly, $94,941 Study guides
H. Transfers Activity : None.
I. Sanctioning — Volleyball Booster Club, MHS PTSA, MHS Running Club, MHS Girls Tennis Booster Club.
J. Surplus —2425 Hayes St.
K. Board Policy Revisions
New Policies:
102-School Board Operations
106- Compliance with State & Federal Laws REgarding Employee Leave and Payroll Procedures
110-Emergency Medical Services at District athletic Events
112081 - Cybersecurity
106-Telework during extended school closures
104 - Virtual, Hybrid and Distance Learning
103 - Service of Legal Papers on School Grounds
106 - Leave under Families First Coronavirus Act
108 - Compliance with Regulations FMCSA Clearinghouse
104 - Chronic Absenteeism
102 - Board Meetings Held Via Video Conference Teleconference
106080 - Criminal Records Searches
109011 - Student Records
108040 - Support Employee Conduct
111060 - Service Animals
105010 - Use of School Facilities
104090 - Reading Sufficiency Act. First Reading On All Policies
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.