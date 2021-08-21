AGENDA — Muskogee Board of Education

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Special Meeting.
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
• CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President.
• ROLL CALL
• PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Personnel Resolutions A.-F. as listed:
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Nellie Rose, SPED Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/19/2021; Pamela French, Elementary Teacher, Creek, effective 08/19/2021; Darlene Adair, Elementary Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Ashley Eller, Elementary Teacher, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Robin Tyrrell, Behavioral Specialist, Sadler/ECC, effective 08/19/2021.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Melanie Broyles, Instructional Leader, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Melanie Broyles, .5 Yearbook, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Tate Conrad, .5 Yearbook, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Raytosha Craft, Instructional Leader, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Melissa O’Dell, Student Council, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Scott Schroeder, SAC, MHS, $25.00/hour; Rebecca Scheihing, Yearbook, Sadler, effective 08/19/2021; Jana Taylor, Fifth Grade, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Bradley Spears, Co-Director Band, MHS, effective 08/19/021; Bradley Spears, Head Band, 8-9 Grade, effective 08/19/2021.
C. Extra duty pay of $100 Per Day for certified staff for August 5-6, 2021 August 16-17, 2021: Chelsea Hayes, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/05/2021; Gena Whitaker, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Jametra Newton, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Julianna Grober, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Kathy Lee, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Nancy Weeden, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Pamela Bunkley, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Sharica Cole, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Susan Garland, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Tamara Kinsey, Cherokee, effective 08/05/2021; Carla Talley, Creek, effective 08/05/2021; Carmen Heath, Creek, effective 08/05/2021; Cheryn Robertson, Creek, effective 08/05/2021; Jennifer Schuler (1), Creek, effective 08/05/2021; Kelsey Carr, Creek, effective 08/05/2021; Sophia Carter, Creek, effective 08/05/2021; Ryan Dvorak, effective 08/05/2021; Oren Faulk, effective 08/05/2021; John Hammer, effective 08/05/2021; Bradley Higeons, effective 08/05/2021; Patricia Hill, effective 08/05/2021; Angelique Hillmon, effective 08/05/2021; Aaron Hobbs, effective 08/05/2021; Bradley Huddleston, effective 08/05/2021; Andrea Hurst, effective 08/05/2021; Dean Igert, effective 08/05/2021; Roy Jordan, effective 08/05/2021; Prentice Joseph, effective 08/05/2021; Edward King,effective 08/05/2021; Kodi Morrison, effective 08/05/2021; Jack Reavis, effective 08/05/2021; Chris Risenhoover, effective 08/05/2021; Keaton Scott, effective 08/05/2021; John Singler, effective 08/05/2021; Christian Smith, District, effective 08/05/2021; Robert Stevenson, effective 08/05/2021; Robert Warren, effective 08/05/2021; Beth Wells, effective 08/05/2021; Brenda Gilmore, effective 08/05/2021; Courtney Lamont (1), Irving, effective 08/05/2021; Elizabeth Bresnahan,Irving, effective 08/05/2021; Lisa Lamont, Irving, effective 08/05/2021; Nora Peraza, Irving,effective 08/05/2021; Rebecca Austin, Irving, effective 08/05/2021; Sarah Stewart, Irving, effective 08/05/2021; Sheila Roberts, Irving, effective 08/05/2021; Anita Beaver, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Annetta Custer, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Jill Smith, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Klaire Starkey, Extra Duty, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Tarra Lloyd, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Wanda Warrior, Pershing, effective 08/05/2021; Lauren Ritchie, RIA, effective 08/05/2021; Angela Finney, Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Angela Garrett, Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Brandy Hughey,Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Cindy Seitz, Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Rebecca Scheihing, Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Robin Tyrrell, Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Tammie Switzer, Sadler, effective 08/05/2021; Amanda Barnes, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Casey Salkowski, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Charity Nicholson, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Gina Beach, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Jennifer Hunter, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Kayla Tracy, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Kaytlynn O'dell,Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Leslie Quemado, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Lindsey Carey, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Miranda Ward, Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021; Patricia Watts,Tony Goetz, effective 08/05/2021.
D. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Royal Ghazal, Teacher Associate, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/19/2021; Kamisa Wilson, Paraprofessional, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/24/2021; Pam Sedillo, Teacher Associate, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/19/2021; D. Scott Williams, Teacher Associate,8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/19/2021; Cindy Martin, Indian Ed. Tutor, Cherokee/Pershing, effective 08/24/2021; Angela Collins, Custodian, Creek, effective 08/24/2021; Kelsi Weaver, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 08/24/2021; Misty Pacheco,Teacher Associate, ECC, effective 08/19/2021; Angela Martin, Building Secretary, ECC, effective 07/01/2021; Naomi Washington, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 08/24/2021; Brenda Bolding, Financial Secretary, Irving, effective 08/24/2021; Nelson Almodovar, Teacher Associate, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Staci Evans, Teacher Associate, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Breanna Juengst, Fam. & Cons. Sci., MHS, effective 08/19/2021; David Kinion, Teacher Associate, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Peter Richardson, Credit Recovery, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Trevor Anderson, Custodian, Pershing, effective 08/24/2021; Angela Squirrel, Indian Ed. Tutor, Sadler/Creek, effective 09/02/2021; Robbie Horn, Behavioral Specialist, Tony Goetz, effective 08/24/2021; Zoe Huffer*,Teacher Associate, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Luke Leatherman, Teacher Associate, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Diana Haley*, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 08/24/2021; Dixie Shope, Receptionist, MHS, effective 08/24/2021*Pending successful completion of the ParaPro exam.
E. Resignation of SUPPORT staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Laura Washington, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 06/30/2021; Lisa Morris, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 06/30/2021.
F.Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Stacy Pense, Paraprofessional, Pershing, effective 08/19/2021; Lacie Butler,CNS, 6/7 Grade Academy, effective 08/19/2021.
