AGENDA — Muskogee Board of Education

WHAT: Muskogee School Board regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President; INVOCATION – Reuben McIntosh, Principal, New Tech Cherokee; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Tommy Anderson, President.
2. Consider recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to ACCEPT the results of the School Election conducted on February 8, 2021, as certified by the Muskogee County Election Board, Election of Board Member Ward #4, Debra HorseChief.
3. The Oath of Office and Loyalty Oath will be administered to new board of education member, Debra HorseChief.
4. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS
5. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — February: Certified Elementary: Melody Cranford, Cherokee; Certified Secondary: Natasha Franklin, 6-7 GA; Support: Kathryn Hall, 6-7 GA and Melissa Goforth, Transportation.
6. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Transportation Report - Brad Smythe; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley; Early College Program - Lisa Yahola.
7. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
8. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online).
9. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION —An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of: Personnel recommendations A. through K. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
10. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
12. PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Angela Conger, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 01/28/2022; Nichole Larsson, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 01/03/2022; Kathryn Kimble, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 01/03/2022; Dixie Shope, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; Amy Dean, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; Tiffany Kanny, Teacher, MHS, effective 01/03/2022; TeAna Tramel, Teacher, Irving, effective 01/03/2022.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sharica Cole, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Carmen Heath, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Melissa Jones, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Tracy Lord, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Nowana Nolan, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Margaret Ragsdale, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Louise Raigoza, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Jennifer Schuler, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Donna Zarnke, Title I Tutor, Creek, $25/hr.; Charity Nicholson, Aft. School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr.; Leslie Quemado, Aft. School Teacher, Tony Goetz, $25/hr..
C. Extra duty pay of $25 Per Hour for three hours for certified staff for Thursday, March 3, 2022: ; Haleigh Carrier, Extra Duty, ECC, effective 03/03/2022.
D. Extra duty pay of $25 Per Hour for three hours for certified staff for Thursday, March 8, 2022: Julie Aich, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Amber Alexander, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Gina Batie, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Alvinetta Brown, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Melissa Brown, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Mackenzie Caserez, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Melody Cranford, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Kimberly Davison, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Tanarra Gandy, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Kathryn Kimble, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Gena Whitaker, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022; Pamela Williams, Literacy Night Staff, Cherokee, effective 03/08/2022.
E. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sacha Watts, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 01/19/2022; Victoria Southard, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 01/28/2022; Denise Emert, Teacher, Pershing, effective 02/11/2022.
F. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Maria Gonzales, CNS, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 02/16/2022; Elizabeth Cumby, CNS, District, effective 02/16/2022; Quinn Anderson, Educational Interpreter, MHS, effective 02/16/2022; Victor Van Herreweghe, Computer Tech., Technology, effective 02/16/2022.
G. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Branda Bolding, After School Support, Irving, $15/hr; Tiffany Avers, After School Support, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Mackenzie Shinn, After School Support, Tony Goetz, $15/hr; Gene Herrera-Lay, Asst. Girls Coach JH, 8-9 GA, effective 02-15-2022.
H. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Kelsey Bryant, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 01/17/2022; Lizeth Peebles, ELL Tutor, District, effective 01/24/2022; Kelli Ward, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/21/2022.
I. Employment for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sheila Buthod, Interventionist, Irving, effective 01/25/2022; Marion Michael, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 01/13/2022.
J. Non-completion of probationary period for support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Kelli Calvin, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 01/27/2022; Thomas Bentley, Paraprofessional, MHS. effective 01/27/2022.
K. Resignation of administrative support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Meagan Autrey, Technology Operations Coord., District, effective 01/21/2022.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS — ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes Jan. 18, 2022 Meeting
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20221712-20222056 $5,227,521.51; EP - # 220124-220145 $87,856.42; AF - Checks #2200184-2200215 $27,837.64; DD's - # 22204307-22205117 $1,966,631.49.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 22002214-22002553
D. Operating & Investment Funds, Jan 1-31 — Operating Account $9,765,995.67; Activity Account $ 449,775.78; Investment Account $ 0.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
PO's Over $15,000
00044145 Patrick Herriman 183 $ 26,000 Grounds spraying Sunburst Spraying
00044236 Tankersly Food 764 $100,000 Food
00044246 Midwest Sporting Goods 150 $21,075 Jerseys, pants
G. Contracts EMS Linq 793 $41,084 Time Clocks, Install
EMS Linq 793 $22,620 Time Clock subscription, maintenance
Frontline Ed Serv 793 $10,383.63 Applc. Trk Sys. 21-22
Frontline Ed Serv 793 $12,989.31 Applc. Trk Sys22-23
School Safe 793 $6,948.90 Bld. Security Sys21-22
School Safe 793 $38,577.50 Bld. Security Sys 22-23
H. Trans. Acty: None.
I. Sanctioning: Tony Goetz PTO
J. Surplus: None
K. Bids: Approval of mowing bid(s), TBA.
