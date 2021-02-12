WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education regular meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, Board Vice President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Bobby Jefferson, President.
2. PUBLIC COMMENT.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Dianna Canton, Certified Secondary: Susan Garland, 6th Grade Academy.
4. SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — SPED Effectiveness Report - Veronica Teague and Amy Pool; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online)
7. CONSIDER CHANGES TO DISTRICT MPS CALENDAR FOR 20-21 SCHOOL YEAR AS PRESENTED
8. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of: Personnel recommendations A. through K. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members, with vote to be taken after return to Open Session.
9. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
10. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
11. PERSONNEL
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through K. as stated.
A. Employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Sheila Buthod, Title I Interventionist, Irving, $25/hour.
B. Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Raytosha Craft, Title I Tutor, MHS, effective 01/21/2021.
C. Resignation for employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Dakota Thompson, Counselor, MHS, effective 01/26/2021.
D. Resignation for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: John Graham, Head Track Coach (B), MHS, effective 01/26/2021; Dakota Thompson, Testing Coordinator, MHS, effective 01/26/2021; Dakota Thompson, Counselor, MHS, effective 01/26/2021.
E. VSP of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Josh McMillian, Computer Teacher, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; William Swindler, Music Teacher, Whittier, effective 05/26/2021.
F. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Kelsey Croman-Wood, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 01/11/2021; Krista Brandenburg, Para, 6th Grade Academy, effective 01/28/2021.
G. Extra-duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Kerry Huffer, All-School Musical Accompanist, MHS, effective 02/16/2021.
H. Termination of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Cindy Tackett, Finance Secretary, ESC, effective 01/14/2021.
I. Resignation of salary support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Jaycee Graham, Permanent Substitute, District, effective 02/08/2021.
J. VSP of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Ruth Roberts, CNS, Cherokee, effective 05/26/2021; Rhonda Warlick, SIS Specialist, ESC, effective 05/26/2021; Marcia Hicks, Building Secretary, Irving, effective 05/26/2021; Rhonda Jones, CNS, Pershing, effective 05/26/2021; Bevery Dorn, Building Secretary, Sadler, effective 05/26/2021; Teresa Little, Indian Ed Liaison, Sadler, effective 05/26/2021; Heather Phipps, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 05/26/2021; Debbie Edwards, Bus Monitor, Transportation, effective 05/26/2021; Denise Carter, CNS, 7/8th Grade Academy, effective 05/26/2021; Brenda Hargus, CNS, 7/8th Grade Academy, effective 05/26/2021.
K. Employment of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Travis Hill, Director of Football Operations, effective 01/19/2021.
12. NEW BUSINESS
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of January 19, 2021 Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments —Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from thefunds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20211772 to 20212095 $5,380,531.70; EP - # 2100162 to 2100195 $204,025.69; DD's - # 22104117 to 22104877 $1,865,777.38.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 210019540 to 21002252 $1,023,081.30
D. Operating & Investment Funds — Jan. 1-31: Operating Account $3,584,808.20; Investment Account $ 7,485.05
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
21002028, Edmentum Holding Inc. 511/780, $225,000, Software
21002029, Edmentum Holding Inc. 788, $17,600, Software
21002036, Alpha Plus Systems Inc. 511, $68,210, Books
21002088, Pinnacle Business Systems, 281, $105,742.08, Erate Supplies
21002118, PC Landing Zone, 511, $111,920.64, Tech Equipment
21002119, Trinity 3 LLC, 421, $63,000, Tech Supplies
21002184, OESC, 028, $15,233.54, Unemployment Taxes
21002239, PC Landing Zone, 511, $45,419.40, Tech Supplies
21002246, Language Line Solutions, 511,$20,000, ELL Services
G. Contracts — None
H. Transfers — None
I. Sanctioning — Rougher Golf Booster Club, Muskogee Boys Tennis Booster Club.
J. Surplus — Video Board – Indian Bowl; Band Instruments/uniforms; 2014 Ford Explorer, Wrecked, Vin 1FM5K8AR2EGB25524.
K. Policies — Impact Aid Policy, For Approval.
