AGENDA — Muskogee Board of Education

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Tony Goetz Elementary School, 2412 Haskell Blvd.
AGENDA
1. CALL TO ORDER – Tommy Anderson, President; INVOCATION –Tommy Anderson, President; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE –Tommy Anderson, President
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Edith Louise Raigoza; Certified Secondary: Nelita Cash; Support: Norman McKinley - Custodian, Nigel Carter - Behavioral Specialist
4. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Student Services Report - Kim Fleak; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley; COVID19 Report - Lance Crawley; Tour of Tony Goetz.
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS, See online.
7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION — An Executive Session is proposed for discussion of: A. Personnel recommendations A. through I. (names listed below) being presented for the resignation, termination, or employment of staff members with vote to be taken after return to Open Session; pursuant to OKLA. STAT. 25 O.S. § 307(B)(1).
8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT
10. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through I. as stated.
A. Temporary employment of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Samuel Broyles, Teacher, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 08/19/2021; David Kinion, Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/01/2021; Sarah Wallace, Special Ed. Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/13/2021; Daniel Williams,Teacher, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 08/19/2021; Gayle Harris, Teacher, Cherokee, effective 10/20/2021; Abbygail Cunningham, Teacher, Creek, effective 09/22/2021; John Talley, Teacher, Creek, effective 09/01/2021; Misty Pacheco, Teacher, ECC, effective 09/01/2021; Nelson Almodovar, Teacher, Irving, effective 09/01/2021; Staci Evans, Teacher, Irving, effective 08/19/2021; Breanna Juengst, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Maximilian Starowicz, Teacher, MHS, effective 08/19/2021; Christopher (Norwood) Smith, Teacher, RIA, effective 08/19/2021; Eydie Halstead, Nurse,Tony Goetz, effective 08/02/2021; Zoe Huffer, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Luke Leatherman, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 09/01/2021; Michael Rappe, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 08/19/2021; Jana Taylor, Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 09/01/2021; Randall Gorman, Teacher, MHS, effective 10-20-2021.
B. Extra duty of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Ashlie Fauchier, Softball JH, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/20/2021; Kodi Morrison, Softball JH, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/20/2021; Sharica Cole, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Melody Cranford, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Kathy Lee, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Jametra Newton, Classroom Overage, Cherokee, $1,000; Christian (Norwood) Smith, RYSA, District, effective 10/20/2021; D’Amber Desmuke Bunch, RYSA, District, effective 10/20/2021; Claudia Byfield, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Elizabeth Bresnahan, Classroom Overage, Irving ,$1,000; Kristen Carlson (Escalante), Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Sheila Roberts, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Tiffany Sanders, Classroom Overage, Irving, $1,000; Rodney Clark, Video Technician, MHS, effective 09/23/2021; Susan Hanna, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Regina Kelly, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Cynthia Metzger, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Wanda Warrior, Classroom Overage, Pershing, $1,000; Brenda Hughey, Classroom Overage, Sadler, $1,000; Rebecca Scheihing, Classroom Overage, Sadler, $1,000; Rachel Bell, Classroom Overage, Sadler, $1,000; Darlene Adair, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Rozlyn Bradley, SAC, Tony Goetz, effective 10/20/2021; Sandra Cason,Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Jennifer Hunter, Classroom Overage, Tony Goetz, $1,000; Andrea Spencer, Classroom Overage,Tony Goetz, $1,000; Timothy VanEtten, Bus Driver, Transportation, $37.50/route; Garrett Davis, Bus Driver, Transportation, $37.50/route; Katherine Piscowicz, Gifted/Talented, Sadler, effective 10/20/2021; Shelly Webster, Tutor, St. Joseph, $25/hour *Pending Oklahoma Certification.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Kari Greer, Elem. Teacher, Cherokee, effective 09/17/2021; Timothy Van Etten, Soc. Stud./Psych Teach., MHS, effective 09/23/2021.
D. Employment of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Brandi Glendening, Paraprofessional, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 09/22/2021; Esmerlda Hernandez, CNS, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/20/2021; Ariel Swanagen, Teacher Associate, 6/7 Grade Acad., effective 10/04/2021; Sue Williams, Attendance Secretary, 8/9 Grade Acad., effective 10/20/2021; Bailey Tull, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 10/20/2021; Claudia Gacia, Teacher Assistant, ECC, effective 10/20/2021; Elisabeth Richardson, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 09/20/2021; Jennifer Kiewitt, CNS - 4 hour, Pershing, effective 10/04/2021; Hollie Nicodin, Edge Grant Fam. Liaison Pershing, effective 10/20/2021; Timothy Snyder, Computer Technician, Technology, effective 10/20/2021; Fatima Rubio Castillo, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 10/20/2021; Lizeth Alonso Ruiz, Office Assistant, Tony Goetz, effective 10/20/2021; Makenzie Shinn, Paraprofessional, Tony Goetz, effective 09/22/2021; Chris Mayhue, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 09/27/2021; Ra’Chelle Duncan, Teacher Associate, Creek, effective 10/04/2021; Briana Kingfisher, Indian Ed Tutor, Creek, effective 10/20/2021; Linzee Custer, Indian Ed Tutor, Cherokee, effective 10/20/2021.
E. Employment of salaried support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Cindy Martin, Comm. Sup. Couns., 6/7 Grad. Acad., effective 09/27/2021.
F. Resignation of support staff employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Jack Combs, Police Officer, District, effective 09/21/2021; Nathan Tatum, Computer Technician, Technology, effective 09/24/2021; Marvin Ledbetter, Bus Driver, Transportation, effective 09/14/2021.
G. Extra duty of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Kellen Strickland, Head Lead Stocker, Warehouse, $15/hour; Haidyn Henry, Softball - Slow Pitch, MHS, effective 09/23/2021; Lantz Kemp, RYSA, MHS, effective 10/20/2021; Farron Lira*, Soccer, MHS, effective 10/20/2021; Jason Rush, After School Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hour; Melissa Goforth, After School Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hour; Tabatha Champlain, After School Bus Driver, Transportation, $15/hour *Lay Coach
H. Resignation of support staff extra duty employment for the 2021-2022 school year: Timothy VanEtten, Bus Driver, Transportation, 09/23/2021.
I. Non-acceptance of position support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Natasha Cephus, Paraprofessional, MHS, effective 09/09/2021; Rikyah Glover, CNS, Pershing, effective 09/16/2021; Amanda Allison, CNS, Tony Goetz, effective 09/15/2021.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS ONLINE ONLY
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – K. as listed:
A. Minutes of Previous Meeting — Sept. 21, 2021.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment January encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 202240526-20220075 $ 6,420,708.68 EP - # 220035-220058 $57,056.93
DD’s - # 22201154-222001921 $1,909,401.04
Activity Fund - Checks # 2200026-2200051 $14,412.88"
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 22000996-22001290
D. Operating & Investment Funds, Sept. 31, 2021 — Operating Account, $3,940,718.85; Activity Fund Account $468,182.83.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet, FY 2022 Expense/Revenue Report, Activity Fund, Designation of Funds, Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
FY 2022 PO’s Project
00042888 OSIG 793 $33,700.80 Property Insurance
00042858 OSIG 041 $17,930.20 Property Insurance
00042859 B Sew Inn 421 $27,796.96 Machinery
00042895 Bytespeed 421 $29,200 Equipment
00042899 Murray Womble 272 (fund 26) $15,090 PE Equipment
00042950 Pinnacle Bus. Syst 173 $48,271.76 Software
00042995 Catapult Learning 511 $134,580 Literacy 1st PD
00042639 Jack Stout 269 (fund 28) $52,353.25 HS electronic sign
00042783 Midwest Bus Sales 795 $271,960 2 buses
00043048 Flintco 277 (fund 28) $433,531.60 Pershing const.
00043046 OG&E 795 $115,050.00 Electric
00043049 Flintco 274 (fund 28) $308,437.68 Cherokee remodel
00043050 Flintco 275(fund 28) $222,344.07 Creek remodel
00043051 Flintco 275(fund 35) $156,773.67 Creek remodel
00043062 City of Muskogee 795 $20,000 Water
00043063 Bluemark Energy 795 $20,000 Natural Gas
00043064 Whittinghill Dispos 795 $20,000 Garbage
G. Contracts:
Pinnacle 173 $48,271.76 Firewall
Pinnacle 173 $5,673.44 Aruba maint.
Pinnacle 281 $57,015.12 Battery backups
Jani-King 166 $12,000/month Custodial services
Monarch Behavioral No Cost Health Services
Unified Champion No Cost Special Olympics
Integrity Pathways Health Services
H. Transfers — From Fund 22 to fund 11, $276,443.42, Flexible benefit that should have been deposited into GF
I. Sanctioning, None.
J. Surplus — 05 Ford Crown Vict 2FAHP71WX155278 No longer needed
K. Board Policy Revisions
Energy Usage Conservation Policy, for review.
• Administration of Medicine to Students, for approval.
• ASVAB Testing and Student Access to Military Recruiters
• Athletic Events Broadcasting and Streaming Rights
• School Board Meetings
• Communicable Diseases
• United States Copyright Law
• Criminal History Affidavits for Contractors
• Transfers Pursuant to the Deployed Parents School Act of 2013
• Direct Deposit of Payroll
• Emergency Medical Services at District Athletic Practices, Events or Activities
• Federal Programs
• Foster Care Plan
• Lactation Policy
• Length of the School Year
• Naming of Facilities
• Board of Education Notification of Meetings
• Interference with the Peaceful Conduct of School District
Activities and Protection From Workplace Harassment and Violence
• Procurement
• Quorum Board Meeting Procedure
• Reading Sufficiency Act Testing and Procedures
• Social Media and Social Networking
• Student Behavior
• Student Residency
• Student Transfers
• Suicide Awareness, Training and Prevention
• Support Employee Rules for Conduct
• Support Personnel Leave
• Sale of School District Surplus Property
• Suspension, Dismissal and Nonreemployment of Teachers
• Transgender and Nonbinary Student Records
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.