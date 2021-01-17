WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 202 W. Broadway.
AGENDA:
1. CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Dr. Reubin McIntosh, Principal, Cherokee Elementary; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Bobby Jefferson, President
2. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
3. RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Melody Cranford, New Tech Cherokee; Certified Secondary: Diane Walker, MHS; Salaried Support: Crystal Firestone, HR; Support: Clyde Brewer, Maintenance.
4. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT — Board Appreciation Month; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley
5. REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION.
6. STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See online).
7. PROPOSED EXECUTIVE SESSION.
8. RETURN TO OPEN SESSION.
9. EXECUTIVE SESSION MINUTES COMPLIANCE ANNOUNCEMENT.
10. PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through M. as stated.
A. Employment for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Mary Holt, Choir Accompanist, MHS, effective 10/01/2020; John Hammer, Vocational/Computers, MHS, effective 01/05/202; Jaquelyn Moore, Vocational/Computers, MHS, effective 01/05/2021; Travis Goldsworthy, Mat Cleaner, 7th & 8th Gd Academy effective 09/15/2020.
B. Resignation for extra duty of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: James Watkins, Head Football Coach, MHS, effective 01/12/2021.
C. Resignation of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: James Watkins, Athletic Coordinator, District effective 02/26/2021
D. Termination of the certified employment contract for the 2020-2021 school year: Richard Henson, Special Education Teacher, Whittier, effective 11/13/2020.
E. VSP of certified staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Deborah Kirk, 1st Gd Teacher, Cherokee, effective 05/26/2021; Lucy Anthis, Librarian, Creek, effective 05/26/2021; Phyllis Griffin, 3rd Gd Teacher, Creek, effective 05/26/2021; Roger Wilbourn,Music Teacher, Creek, effective 05/26/2021; Jennifer Kilgore, Librarian, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; Ramona McDaniel, Sp.Ed Teacher, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; Jill Tipton, 4th Gd Teacher, Pershing, effective 05/26/2021; Jeanette Alred, 4th Gd Teacher, Tony Goetz, effective 05/26/2021; Marchie McClain, Librarian, Whittier, effective 05/26/2021; Cheri Payton, Sp.Ed Teacher, 6th Gd Academy, effective 05/26/2021; Steven Thomas, History Teacher, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; Amy Scott, AVID Teacher, 6th Gd Academy, effective 05/26/2021; EuJeanna Teague, Sp.Ed Teacher, 7th & 8th Gd Academy effective 05/26/2021.
F. VSP of administrative staff for the 2021-2022 school year: James Watkins, Athletic Coordinator, District, effective 05/26/2021.
G. Employment of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Matthew Church, Indian Ed Tutor/Family Liaison, Pershing/7th & 8th, effective 01/20/2021; Nhung Dang, Paraprofessional, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 01/20/2021.
H. Employment of extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Matthew Church, Wrestling Asst., MHS, effective 01/20/2021.
I. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: James Buckhanan, Paraprofessional, Creek, effective 12/18/2020; Joanna Santoyo, Roughers Kidz Quest Asst, ECC, effective 01/15/2021; Brittanie Wood, Roughers Kidz Quest Asst, Irving, effective 12/18/2020; Derra Walker, Permanent Substitute, MHS, effective 12/18/2020; Mary Stewart, CNS, MHS, effective 01/06/2021; Ruby Anderson, CNS, 6th Gd Academy effective 12/31/2020; Nhung Dang, Permanent Substitute, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 01/19/2021.
J. Resignation of salary support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Timothy Everett, Police Officer, District, effective 01/15/2021.
K. Resignation of extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: James Buckhanan, Assist. Wrestling Coach, MHS, effective 12/18/2020.
L. VSP of support staff for the 2021-2022 school year: Sally Daniels, Indian Ed Tutor, Cherokee/6th Gd Academy, effective 05/26/2021; Vicki Parsons, CNS, Creek, effective 05/26/2021; Billy Thomas, Custodian, ECC, effective 05/26/2021; Isabel Hernandez, CNS, Irving, effective 05/26/2021; Howard Osborn, CNS, Irving, effective 05/26/2021; Ceceilia Campbell, CNS, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; Beth Bowen, Receptionist, MHS, effective 05/26/2021; Tressa Heytz, Finance Secretary, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 05/26/2021; Barbara Walton, CNS, Whittier, effective 05/26/2021.
M. Abandonment of position of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Cheryl Barnett, CNS, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 01/13/2021.
11. NEW BUSINESS.
12. ADJOURNMENT.
STANDING RESOLUTIONS, ONLINE ONLY.
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. – J. as listed:
A. Minutes — Dec. 15 Regular Meeting; Jan. 12 Special Meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment December encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports:
AP – Checks # 20211480 to 20211771, $4,820,710.39; EP - # 2100127 to 2100161, $186,461.53; DD’s - # 22103354 to 22104116, $1,866,108.23.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21001780 to 21001953 $472,088.38.
D. Operating & Investment Funds — Dec.1- 31, 2020: Operating Account ($4,712,654.84); Investment Account $7,479.33
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments.
F. PO’s Over $15,000
21001906, Edmentum Holding Inc., 511/789, $225,000.
21001910, Scholastic Inc., 511/785, $28,011.91, Books.
G. Contracts — First Team Video Display, Bonds, $40,000, 4 Used Displays; Lang Line Solutions, 511, $20,000, ELL Services; Pinnacle, 281, $704,947.26, Erate; Forest Grove VISTA, $300 Per Nurse.
H. Transfers Activity — Tony Goetz $120 from 854 Concessions to 818 Library.
I. Sanctioning — None.
J. Surplus — None.
