AGENDA — Muskogee Board of Education

WHAT: Muskogee Board of Education Regular Meeting.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Education Service Center, 200 W Broadway
AGENDA:
• CALL TO ORDER – Bobby Jefferson, President; INVOCATION – Tommy Anderson, Vice President MPS Board of Education; PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – Bobby Jefferson, President.
• PUBLIC PARTICIPATION IN BOARD MEETINGS.
• RECOGNITION OF STAFF MEMBERS — Certified Elementary: Angela Satterfield, Whittier; Certified Secondary: Megan Bloom, 6th Grade Academy; Salaried Support: Tami Gardenhire, ESC , HR & Payroll; Support: Barbara Alexander, Custodian, Maintenance.
• SUPERINTENDENT'S REPORT — Transportation Effectiveness Report - Brad Smythe; Bond Issue Update - Lance Crawley.
• REPORTS/COMMENTS FROM MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION
• STANDING RESOLUTIONS (See Online)
• EXECUTIVE SESSION
• PERSONNEL — BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE personnel resolutions A. through D. as stated.
A. Extra duty employment of certified staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Beverly Boyer, All School Musical Producer, MHS, effective 01/04/2020; Donna Cochran, Murrow Tutor, Murrow, effective 11/04/2020; Rosie Spriggs, Title I Interventionist, Pershing, effective 01/04/ 2020; Heather Morrison, Class Overage, Pershing, effective 11/06/2020; Melissa Brown, Prof. Dev. Presenter, St. Joseph, effective 11/20/2020.
B. Employment of extra duty of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Robbie Anderson, Technical Director, MHS, effective 01/04/2020.
C. Resignation of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Chasidy Brown, CNS, SEGA, effective 12/4/2020.
D. NON-COMPLETION OF PROBATIONARY PERIOD – SUPPORT
RESOLVED, upon the recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE the non-completion of probationary period of support staff for the 2020-2021 school year: Chyna Buie, Permanent Substitute, 6th Grade Academy, effective 11/16/2020; Nancy Shirey, Permanent Substitute, 7th & 8th Gd Academy, effective 12/03/2020.
• CONSIDER SUPERINTENDENT'S CONTRACT
STANDING RESOLUTIONS (Online Only)
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education of Muskogee School District I-20 upon recommendation of the Superintendent of Schools to APPROVE Standing Resolutions A. –K. as listed:
A. Minutes Nov. 10 regular meeting.
B. Schedule of Payments — Checks to be issued in payment of November encumbrances/invoices as duly audited from the funds and in the amounts listed below and itemized in the financial reports: AP – Checks # 20211155 to 20211479 $3,797,421.81; EP - # 2100098 to 2100126 $126,715.80; DD's - # 22102586 to 22103353 $1,899,104.79.
C. Schedule of Encumbrances – Numbered 21001525 to 21001779 $1,300,259.29
D. Operating & Investment Funds Nov. 1-30 — Operating Account $(4,377,051.55); Investment Account $7,479.33.
E. Financial Report — Balance Sheet; FY 2021 Expense/Revenue Report; Activity Fund; Designation of Funds; Investments.
F. PO's Over $15,000
2021 PO's Fund
21001532, Midwest Bus Sales,11.175, $111,220, Bus Lease
21001534, OESC,11.028, $21,838.90, Unemployment
21001575, Paradigm Shift,11.261, $122,000, Prof Svc
21001576, Muskogee Communication, 28, $198,151.60, Radios
21001582, Crowl Oil Co,11.175, $40,000, Diesel/Gas
21001584, Curtis Restaurant Supply, 22.791, $16,841.23, Equipment
21001658, Catapult Learning West,11.511, $28,441, Prof Dev
21001659, Catapult Learning West,11.511, $123,750, Prof Dev
21001690, Avid Center,11.51, $16,500, Prof Dev
21001709, PowerSchool Group Inc,11.174, $19,683.33, Software
21001721, UMB Bank N.A. , 41.293, $15,575, Interest Coupons
21001722, UMB Bank N.A., 41.293, $23,445, Interest Coupons
21001721, UMB Bank N.A., 41.293, $52,717.50, Interest Coupons
21001735, Honeywell International, 21.180, $50,089.60, Maint Agreement
21001737, ONG, 11.169, $150,000,Natural Gas
21001760, Zoll Medical Corp,11.788, $16,127,PPE
G. Contracts — Dr. Keith Ballard, $3,000.
H. Transfers: None.
I. Sanctioning — MHS/MS Cheer Booster Club
J. Policy Review: None.
K. Surplus — Three 2004 Thomas Buses; two 2005 International Buses; two 1997 Van Hool Buses.
