Old blends with new at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson.
When the new AR students begin the school year on Tuesday, most will come through a tall entry that evokes the original Alice Robertson Junior High School, which stood at that plot on North S Street for more than 80 years. A 1939 cornerstone from the original school is imbedded by the new building's north entrance.
Eighth-grade math teacher Emily Lewis said the new building is beautiful.
"It will be fun to have some new spaces, and I just love it," she said. "I like that we're able to store our student materials. We have lots of school supplies and teacher supplies."
Most of the original Alice Robertson Junior High was torn down and replaced with a new facility, funded by part of a $110 million bond issue passed in 2019. Before the bond election, Muskogee Public Schools officials said the old building had too many structural problems and was not energy efficient. The new building incorporates the old school's music room, library and New Tech building.
Principal Ryan Buell said teachers will spend Monday moving into their classrooms. This will be the first year eighth-graders will share a building with ninth-graders.
"With this grade combination, we will be able to offer eighth-grade students more elective options than in previous years," Buell said. "For ninth-grade students, this grade configuration will allow them a smaller environment to ensure that they have an outstanding start to their high school career and earn necessary social and life skills and course credits to be successful when they enter Muskogee High School."
The new building has 14 classrooms. Each classroom will have interactive TV white boards and bulletin boards, Buell said. Classrooms also have storage and a built-in teacher's desk.
Built-in benches line hall windows for a commons area, Buell said.
In a fine arts wing, the choir room is in AR's old music room. There is a new band room. Students keep their instruments in storage cages.
A special education classroom has its own restrooms with showers. A kitchen with a washer and dryer will enable students to learn life skills, Buell said.
The new facility also will have a classroom for drama, a new class offering, Buell said.
A stage installed into a cafeteria wall can be mechanically lowered for concerts or plays, he said.
"It only takes a minute," he said. "When it's not being used, we can just store it away."
Halls in the new building also connect to the existing gymnasium and New Tech facility.
The former New Tech facility will house 11 classrooms and two administrative offices, Buell said. "The vast majority of science and math courses at our site will be placed in this wing."
Buell said the school will continue the Teaming/Pod structure it had used at the 7th & 8th Grade Academy for the past two years.
"For the ninth grade, we will move to a House Model and follow the structure, which was so successful last year at Muskogee High School," he said.
Sixth- and seventh-graders will attend the former 7th and 8th Grade Academy at Ben Franklin.
