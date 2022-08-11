All Muskogee Public Schools' students to eat for free

Muskogee Public Schools has announced that it is participating in a free breakfast and lunch program for the 2022-23 school year. All students enrolled in the district or the listed sites may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no charge.
By providing breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge, the district creates a better learning environment for its students. The school breakfast and lunch meals follow the U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines for healthy school meals.
All meals are served to all students at no charge. Meals are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
For more information, families should contact the Muskogee Public Schools Child Nutrition Services office at (918) 684-3765.
